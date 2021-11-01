Aston Martin and Girard-Perregaux's second limited edition watch is seriously stunning

The partnership between Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin, which was first revealed in early 2021, has led to the creation of a new timepiece, the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition.

This is the second limited-edition timepiece from the collaboration, and features an “Aston Martin Green” dial, achieved by painstakingly applying paint twenty-one times to the dial, forming seven distinct layers of paint as a result.

The colour dates back to the early 1900s, when various colours were assigned to racing cars to distinguish the different nationalities of the teams. As a result, French cars were presented in blue, Italian cars were famously red, Belgian cars were yellow, German cars were silver, and British cars were dressed in British Racing Green. As a British marque, Aston Martin adopted green as its racing colour with the most famous example being the Aston Martin DBR1 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1959. From that car to the modern-day Formula 1 car, Aston Martin’s racing colour has remained green.

The automotive influences also encompass cross-hatching, a diamond-like pattern first seen with the carmaker’s ‘AM’ logo (1921 – 1926). This motif was also inspired by the quilted seats found in the British brand’s cars.

Three counters grace the dial, two chronograph registers and a small seconds display. Each counter features a partially openworked hand.

The central section of each counter is snailed, and the date display is positioned at 04:30, completing the inventory of functions.

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)

Sporting an octagonal bezel, the profile of this model honours the watch brand’s iconic Laureato of 1975. The case masterfully plays with different shapes, using curves, facets and lines, along with satin-finished and polished edges, to play with the light.

The watch is housed in a 42mm 904L stainless steel case. This particular grade of steel is less common than 316L and it's more expensive, but it brings superior corrosion resistance, improved scratch resistance and a much brighter, luxurious appearance.

A pane of sapphire crystal, positioned to the rear of the watch, gives owners a view of the automatic, Manufacture movement, the Calibre GP03300-0141. It's the first time a Laureato Chronograph features an open caseback.

This movement, based on the Calibre GP03300, is endowed with Côtes de Genève, in both circular and straight forms, polished sinks, thermally blued screws and perlage. The movement also bears the eagle emblem, signifying it is an in-house calibre.

The use of 904L stainless steel extends to the bracelet which is enriched with a satin-brushed finish.

The Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is limited to 188 pieces, and is available now priced at £14,000.

