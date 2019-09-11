This AMAZING Apple AirPods 2 deal won't be around for long

Time is of the essence here, so we'll cut to the chase: Amazon has knocked £30 off the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, dropping them down to just £169. That's right — the latest version of Apple's must-have true wireless earphones (dubbed AirPods 2) are now on sale, which is a surprise considering it's rare to find any Apple product in the discount bin, let alone one of its latest, best-selling ones.

Not sold? The AirPods 2 are the world's most popular true wireless headphones, offering fantastic sound and oodles of smarts — all wrapped up in a futuristic shell. Need to place a call, send a text, adjust the volume, or add an event to your calendar while you're on the move? Just mumble "Hey, Siri!" and she'll do the rest. And with a five- hour battery life, you'll be able to listen and chat through your entire commute.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case | RRP: £200 | Deal Price: £169 | Save: £30 (15%)



The Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case are without a shadow of a doubt the best true wireless headphones on the market right now, offering fantastic sound and all the smart features you could ever need — bundled in an iconic shell.

The Wireless Charging Case is filled with useful tech as well. It contains enough charge for more than 24 hours of additional listening time, with a 15-minute charge supplying the Pods with enough juice for three hours worth of use. That's around an hour's worth of use from a quick five-minute stint. Then, when it's time to charge the case itself, it can be slapped on any standard Qi-compatible wireless charging pad.

Neat, huh?