AO.com Black Friday deals 2019: what to expect and when

What will you be looking for in the Black Friday deals this year? If you're planning to get a new electrical item – perhaps a coffee machine, a 4K TV or even a dishwasher or fridge – then AO.com is a retailer you should keep an eye on.

Black Friday lands on November 29 this year but AO.com doesn't wait until them to start bringing out the bargains. Read on to find out what we're expecting this year in the AO.com Black Friday deals.

When is the AO.com Black Friday sale?

In 2018 AO.com started its Black Friday sale a whole two weeks of Black Friday so if the retailer follows that plan again this year then you can expect the AO.com Black Friday sale to start around Friday 15 November.

It's a smart strategy as it's almost certain that the Amazon early Black Friday deals will be rolling out by then so AO won't want to be left behind.

There will also be Cyber Monday deals on AO.com, which will run on 2 December 2019, and probably beyond as AO.com says "Here at AO.com, we like to be generous, so we’ll be offering deals before and after Black Friday, too. Just in time to grab a Christmas bargain!"

In total that means we could see three or even four weeks of sales from AO.com over the Black Friday period.

What will the best AO.com Black Friday deals be?

We don't know the exact products that will be in the Black Friday sales yet for any retailer but AO.com does tell us on its Black Friday page what product categories we can expect to see discounts in.

AO says: "Whether it’s for life's essentials or you're Christmas shopping for someone special, you’ll find a little bit of everything at AO.com… TV & Entertainment, Computing, Phones, Smart Tech, Laundry, Dishwashers, Fridges & Freezers, Cooking, Small Appliances, Floorcare." Everything but the kitchen sink, then. (You'll need to head over to John Lewis for those.)

Once the AO.com Black Friday sale gets underway we'll be updating this page with all the best deals, so keep it bookmarked and check it out from the middle of November. You'll also find links to our other Black Friday roundups below. Happy shopping!