Get ready for Record Store Day with 30% off The Beatles' White Album deluxe edition in Amazon's Spring Sale

The 2019 Amazon Spring Sale is underway, and as well as all the usual consumer durables, Simba mattress deals and Amazon device price cuts Amazon quite literally has Beatles for Sale. Not in the form of the album called Beatles for Sale, sadly, but on the rather more ginormous Beatles White Album (Super Deluxe Edition).

• Buy The White Album (Super Deluxe) on sextuple CD for £80.47 (30% off)

• Buy The White Album (Super Deluxe) on quadruple vinyl for £55.95 (25% off)

Amazon's Spring Sale runs from Monday 8 April until midnight Monday 15. Record Store Day, perhaps not coincidentally, is on Saturday 13 April.

The Beatles White Album (6 CD) | £80.47 | Was £114.95 | Save £34.48

The White Album (technically it's just named The Beatles, but nobody calls it that) was among the first rock double albums and is a sprawling mess of songs both catchy and profound and, uh, not quite so catchy or profound. Now, with the addition of demos and rough takes of songs that ended up on The White Album, Let It Be, or nowhere, it's a sextuple-CD treasure trove for Beatles fans. Normally it's quite expensive at well over £100 but today it's only a little bit expensive, at £80.47. Oh and you also get a Blu-ray with 5.1 surround sound mixes of the original album, done by producer George Martin's son (and sometime Sonos pitch man), Giles Martin.View Deal

The Beatles White Album (4 LP) | £55.95 | Was £74.60 | Save £18.65

Vinyl lovers miss out on the surround sound mixes and some of the session tracks on the six-CD edition, but you do get nicer packaging, the remastered White Album and two disks of demos recorded in Esher – ironically, perhaps the least rock and roll place in the entire world.View Deal

