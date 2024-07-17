Amazon Prime Day Google Nest sale is live – 5 deals I’d buy right now

The best Prime Day deals are full of savings on high-rated tech products, but the best category to shop during the sale is smart home. Aside from Ring, Blink and Echo which are all owned and operated by Amazon, you can find huge price cuts on smart devices from the likes of Google, Yale and eufy – and it’s the former that we’ll be talking about here.

Right now in the Prime Day sale, shoppers can get up to 31% off Google Nest products, including its best security cameras and its best video doorbells .

When it comes to picking a smart home platform, Google Assistant is a reliable ecosystem to choose. Alongside Alexa and Apple Home, it’s in the top three most commonly used platforms, and for good reason.

Whether you’re starting your own smart home from scratch or want to add devices to your current one, I’ve rounded up the five best Google Nest deals from the Prime Day sale below – but be quick, as the sale ends tonight.

Google Nest Cam Outdoor: was £179.99 , now £134.99 at Amazon

Get the Google Nest Cam Outdoor for 25% off in the Prime Day sale. This battery-powered wireless outdoor camera has HD video with HDR and night vision, so you can clearly see what’s happening outside your home at all times of the day. It also offers two-way talk, motion detection and is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.

Google Nest Cam Indoor: was £89.99 , now £64.99 at Amazon

The Google Nest Cam Indoor is now under £65 for Prime Day. This indoor camera has a compact and petite that helps it blend into the background while capturing important footage around the house. It has 1080p HD video which you can watch live or in recordings via the Google Home app.

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery): was £179.99 , now £129.99 at Amazon

Save £50 on the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) at Amazon. This video doorbell has the same camera quality as the Google Nest Cam Outdoor, and is surprisingly easy to install. It allows you to monitor what’s happening outside your home 24/7 and records three hours of event video history.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: was £219.99 , now £150.94 at Amazon

Get 31% off the Google Nest Learning Thermostat in the Prime Day deals. Rated as the best smart thermostat , the third generation of the Google Nest Learning Thermostat lets you manage your heating with easy adjustments and scheduling. With OpenTherm technology, it can also control your hot water tank and condensing boiler.

Google Nest Protect: was £109 , now £79.99 at Amazon

Now just £79.99 in the Prime Day sale, the Google Nest Protect is a smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector. If it detects any smoke or leaks, the Google Nest Protect will alert you to the threat by telling you what it is and where it’s happening. It can detect both fast and slow burning fires and will speak to you via your phone and light the way in the dark.

If you’d prefer to shop directly from Google, you’re in luck as the Google Store is running its summer sale with offers on smart home devices, Pixel phones, watches and earbuds, and much more.