Amazon Prime Day Fire TV deals: All your movies in 4K with the Fire TV stick and TV Cube

Want access to over 200,000 films and TV shows form a huge variety of channels, including Discovery, BBC iPlayer, Netflix and Amazon's own vast library of content? Yes? Well you're in luck: amongst the awesome Amazon Prime Day deals is a couple of real TV gems.

Right now, you can get the Amazon Fire 4K stick for just £29.99, a hefty £20 discount. If that's not enough, you can get the voice-controlled Fire TV Cube for just £69.99, a sizeable £40 discount. Check out the deals below:

Amazon Fire TV Cube | was £109.99 | now £69.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Cube's price has now been slashed by £40 in a bonanza deal. The Cube has eight microphones, so you can place the cube anywhere and control your TV with just the power of your voice. Simply say "Alexa, play Man In The High Castle" and you'll be able to access the show from your library, in stunning 4K with Dolby Atmos audio if possible. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K Ultra HD | was £49.99 | now £29.99 at Amazon

Save a cool £20 on the Amazon Fire TV stick. Much like the Cube above, you can watch in 4K Ultra HD if your TV allows. The most powerful streaming media stick ever, you can access hundreds of thousands of hours of content from BBC, Curzon, Netflix, ITV, 4OD, Prime and enjoy live sports, news and must-see shows. View Deal

Both the Fire TV stick 4K and the Fire TV Cube allow Alexa voice remote functionality. However, the stick requires a separate voice remote with in-built microphone to control the attached TV. It is bundled in, of course, and it means no more stabbing the volume buttons on your TV and using the arrows to scroll through Netflix: instead, you can just ask the remote to up the volume and it will comply.

The Fire TV Cube operates much like an Echo device: using omnidirectional microphones, you can perform the same trick without using any kind of remote control at all. Simply speak aloud to your TV – "Alexa, play BBC news", for example – and the Fire TV Cube will comply.

As well as the mics, the TV Cube operates in the same way as the stick, providing access to a vast wealth of content. Enjoy favourites from BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, ITV Hub, All 4, Disney+, Apple TV and others – although, of course, all these services may require additional subscriptions.

