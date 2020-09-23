Amazon Prime Day beaten! Currys sale has cheap 4K TVs, iPads, Beats and more

As T3 has been informing our readers about for months now, Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday deals are being spread out by retailers this year, who are looking to mitigate the unprecedented challenges of 2020 with longer winter holiday sales.

And, case in point, Currys has just launched a brand new super sale that delivers huge discounts on hundreds of quality products such as 4K TVs, Beats headphones, Apple iPads, Windows 10 laptops and video games. It really is as if Amazon Prime Day has come early.

You can directly browse the selection of deals on offer by clicking the link directly above, or continue to see a selection of curated example deals that T3 has put together.

Samsung 50" Smart 4K HDR LED TV | Was: £599 | Now: £499

So much quality here for such a low price point. This large 50-inch Samsung TV, which is from the maker's very latest 2020 range of sets, delivers a 4K resolution with HDR10 support. It also comes with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant smart AI built in. Free delivery is included in the deal, too. Now £100 off at Currys.View Deal

BEATS Studio 3 Wireless | Was: £269 | Now: £199

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless are one of the very best noise-cancelling sets of cans on the market today, and here the Desert Sand colourway is reduced down to just £199. That's a lot of audiophile tech for a very affordable price point. Free delivery is also included.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i | Was: £579 | Now: £499

Lenovo produce fantastic laptops that are ideal for productivity, creativity and entertainment in equal measure. The really nicely specced IdeaPad 5i is now discounted at Currys by a straight £80, too, which brings its price down to under five hundred notes. Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and a bright and crisp Full HD screen, now for less.View Deal

Breville Mostra Filter Coffee Machine | Was: £99.99 | Now: £39.99

A really fat £60 discount on this stylish Mostra filter coffee machine from Breville sees its price plummet to just £39.99. One of the world's most respective names in coffee, and a stylish and versatile machine, now available for a great price point. Free delivery is also included.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro Cellular | £749

The Apple iPad Pro is the number one tablet on the market today for power users and creative professionals. It delivers laptop-beating performance in a stunning slate form factor. An A12X Bionic processor and Liquid Retina display combine wonderfully. Now £749 at Currys.View Deal

