9 best men’s fragrance deals you should buy in the Prime Day sale

The best Prime Day deals are in full swing, and many of the cheapest prices you can find in the sale are on perfumes, aftershaves, colognes, sprays, deodorant, and more. Specifically, some of the best men’s fragrances have up to 71% off in the Prime Day sale!

View all Prime Day fragrance deals now

Shop the full Amazon Prime Day sale

This Prime Day, fragrances for men have plummeted in price, including bestselling scents from Tom Ford, Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, DAVIDOFF, Diesel and many more. So, if you’ve been hunting for the perfect gift for your dad, husband, boyfriend, son or friend, this is the sale to shop.

With such a wide selection to choose from, I’ve rounded up the nine best men’s fragrance deals from the Prime Day sale which are worth you buying today – but you’ll want to be quick as the sale ends tomorrow.

Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Night: was £119 , now £49.90 at Amazon

Save £69.10 on the BOSS Bottled Night in the Prime Day deals. This 200ml bottle is beautiful to display, and as part of the woody fragrance family, it’s masculine, intense and spicy. Expect notes of jasmine, birch leaves, musk, cardamom and sandalwood.

Diesel Only The Brave: was £53.99 , now £25.18 at Amazon

Diesel’s Only The Brave is now better than half price at Amazon. In the classic fist and knuckle duster bottle, this original scent from Diesel is fresh and powerful, with notes of lemon, rosemary and amber. It’s endlessly popular and now 45% off!

Tom Ford Oud Wood: was £220 , now £160 at Amazon

The Tom Ford Oud Wood is now £60 off in the Prime Day sale. Oud Wood is one of the most popular fragrances for men, and has exotic layers of rosewood, cardamom, sandalwood, tonka bean, and of course, oud wood. It’s smokey, warm and sensual and rarely gets a discount.

Calvin Klein CKIN2U For Him: was £60 , now £18.95 at Amazon

Get 68% off the Calvin Klein CKIN2U For Him at Amazon. This musky yet fresh scent is bright and cool, with notes of lime gin fizz, musk, shiso leaves, cacao and wood. It comes in a large bold bottle, so you won’t run out of it for a while!

DAVIDOFF Cool Water Man: was £84 , now £29.99 at Amazon

The DAVIDOFF Cool Water Man is now under £30 in the Prime Day sale. Inspired by the ocean, this scent comes in a classic blue bottle and is the perfect summer companion. It has notes of lavender, mint, coriander and amber so it’s both fresh yet spicy.

Azzaro Homme: was £90 , now £63 at Amazon

Now 30% off, the Azzaro Homme is part of the woody fragrance family and has a medium intensity, making it perfect for everyday wear. With layers of lavender, star anise and vetiver, it’s subtly spicy and vibrant.

Joop Jump: was £62 , now £17.76 at Amazon

Get 71% off Joop Jump in this Amazon Prime Day deal. A fan favourite since its launch in 2005, Joop Jump is fresh and aromatic with notes of rosemary, grapefruit, carraway, tonka bean, coriander and cherries.

Lacoste L.12.12 Blanc: was £36 , now £25.65 at Amazon

The Lacoste L.12.12 Blanc has had a 29% price cut at Amazon. Woody and aromatic, you can expect notes of cardamom, suede, grapefruit, vetiver and ylang-ylang. Inspired by the Lacoste polo shirt, it comes in a white bottle with an embroidered crocodile logo to look like the t-shirt.