5 Black Friday deals you should buy for your home, approved by a home expert

Despite not officially starting until the 24th November, the best Black Friday deals are well and truly underway. If you’re on the lookout for new home and kitchen appliances, then you’ve come to the right place as I’ve found the top five Black Friday deals you should buy for your home.

As Home Editor for T3, I’m an expert in all things to do with the home, including mattresses, air fryers, smart speakers, vacuum cleaners, coffee machines and much more. I’ve also covered Black Friday for a few years now so not only do I know what products are the best, but I know where to find them at their cheapest ever prices.

Here’s five things you should buy for your home in the Black Friday sales and spotlight deals you can buy today.

1. Air Fryer

The first thing you should buy in the Black Friday sales is an air fryer. The best air fryers are always on offer during big sales seasons and it’s where you’ll see popular brands and models drop to the lowest prices. Air fryers are available to buy from many different retailers, so to help you find the best discounts, take a look at the best Black Friday air fryer deals . My favourite air fryer deal from this year’s Black Friday sales is on the Ninja AF100UK (see more details below).

NINJA AF100UK Air Fryer: was £149 , now £79.99 at Currys

Save £69.01 on the Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer in the Currys Black Friday sale. This small but mighty air fryer has a 3.8 litre capacity, digital timer and display and a single basket that's ideal for small kitchens and families.

2. Smart speaker

The best smart speakers are must-have devices for your home. Whether you want to listen to music, set timers, ask questions or make calls, smart speakers and displays do all of this and more. Smart speakers are heavily discounted on Black Friday, particularly Echo Dot and Google Nest gadgets. The best smart speaker deal you can find today is on the Google Nest Hub (2nd generation).

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): was £89.99 , now £54.99 at Google Store

Get 39% off the Google Nest Hub at the Google Store. This smart speaker, display and hub lets you connect and communicate with your friends, family and other smart devices. Available in chalk, charcoal, sand and mist colours.

3. Mattress

Having the best mattress to sleep on every night makes a world of difference to your physical and mental health… but buying a new set-up is quite an investment. For Black Friday, many mattress brands cut their prices by up to 65% which is what Emma is offering this year. The mattress I currently own is the Emma NextGen Premium, and I couldn’t recommend it highly enough – check out my 5-star Emma NextGen Premium review to see why. It’s now on sale as part of the best Black Friday mattress deals .

Emma NextGen Premium mattress (Double): was £969 , now £484.50 at Emma

The Emma NextGen Premium is half price in the Emma Black Friday sale. This hybrid mattress is made up of high quality foam and pocket springs, designed to support the entire body. It's more breathable and regulating than ever before, thanks to its improved air circulation between layers.

4. Vacuum cleaner

Let’s be honest, buying a vacuum cleaner isn’t particularly fun but it’s a necessary appliance for keeping your home clean, tidy and hygienic. To save you some money, the best vacuum cleaners regularly get the biggest discounts for Black Friday. For example, Shark is currently running its 30 day Black Friday sale , but if you want a cheap Shark deal, I’d recommend this Argos deal on the new Shark Detect Pro.

Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £350 , now £230 at Argos

The newest vacuum from Shark is now just £230 in the Argos Black Friday sale. The Shark Detect Pro is an innovative cordless vacuum that has 4 deep cleaning technologies that intelligently adapts to mess, dirt and dust.

5. Coffee machine

If you can’t live without a cup of coffee in the morning or you’re looking for a Christmas gift for a caffeine addict, the Black Friday sales have the best deals on coffee machines. While you can find some killer prices on bean-to-cup and espresso makers, the best pod coffee machines tend to receive the biggest discounts, and you can also find bundle deals on coffee capsules.