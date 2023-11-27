Shark Cyber Monday deals 2023: last minute deals on vacuum cleaners, hair stylers and more

That's right, Black Friday weekend is almost over and Cyber Monday has arrived. We hope you've managed to secure some wonderful bargains so far, and whilst the deals may be coming to an end, they're certainly not over yet. If you want some even better news, Shark's Black Friday weekend also isn't over yet, and it's letting shoppers save up to nearly £300 on vacuums, cleaning bundles, hair stylers and much more!

There's no doubt that Shark is an excellent brand when it comes to home cleaning. Known for its top-quality models and affordable pricing, it's also no surprise that Shark holds top spots in our best cordless vacuum cleaner guide and best handheld vacuum cleaner guide. That is why it's so exciting that some of the brand's best-selling vacuum cleaners have been discounted this weekend, making it the perfect time for you to buy one.

Included in the sale are some of Shark's top cordless, handheld and upright vacuum cleaners, meaning there's an option for everyone. There's also offers on its beauty range, including the Smoothstyle, Speedstyle and FlexStyle. Offers are available up until this evening, but be quick, they will only last as long as the stock does!

Before you check them out, make sure to have a look at why you should switch from a Dyson vacuum cleaner to a Shark model - it might surprise you!

Cordless vacuum cleaners

Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Auto-Empty System 1.3L IW3510UK: was £399.99 , now £329.99 at Shark (save £70)

This ultra-lightweight, deep-cleaning cordless intelligently adapts to every mess and empties itself. It has 4 deep-cleaning technologies for up to 50% better dirt pick-up: DirtDetect, EdgeDetect, FloorDetect and LightDetect.

Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner IW1511UK: was £349.99 , now £229.99 at Shark (save £120)

The Shark Detect Pro also has 4 deep-cleaning technologies that detect and react to their surroundings, tracking down every hidden mess in your home.

Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV200UK: was £129.99 , now £98 at Shark (save £31)

Sleek, slim and lightweight at just under 700g, enjoy up to 8 minutes run-time with the Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV200UK. From crumbs on the kitchen worktop to pet hair on the sofa, clean all around your home and in the car with two handy attachments.

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum [Double Battery] IZ420UKT: was £499.99 , now £329.99 at Shark (save £170)

Tired of removing tangled hair from your brush-roll? Anti Hair Wrap Plus removes long, short and pet hair from the brush-roll as you clean so you don't have to. Plus, the enhanced brush-roll design delivers Shark's best ever hair pick-up. Its two removable battery packs provides up to 2 hours of run-time.

Shark Deluxe Black Anti Hair Wrap Pet Cordless Vacuum [Single Battery] IZ202UKTDB: was £279.99 , now £169.99 at Shark (save £110)

This exclusive Deluxe Black cordless vacuum from Shark comes with an additional Car Detail Kit and Spare Filter. It has Anti Hair Wrap technology and up to 40 mins run-time. It's also able to convert to handheld mode, perfect for stairs, sofas, in the car and more.

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Cordless Vacuum [Single Battery] IZ400UK: was £399.99 , now £249 at Shark (save £150)

The Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Cordless Vacuum [Single Battery] IZ400UK removes hair from the brush-roll and its Clean Sense IQ delivers up to 50% more dirt pick-up. Anti-Odour Technology protects against bad odours inside the vacuum and it provides up to 60 minutes of run-time with its removable battery pack.

Shark Stratos Corded Stick Pet Pro HZ3000UKT: was £249.99 , now £178 at Shark (save £71)

Th Shark Stratos Corded Stick Pet Pro HZ3000UKT is slim and agile, making it perfect for cleaning anywhere around your home. Its flexible wand bends to clean under furniture and folds for compact storage. It also has an extra-long 10m power cord.

Upright vacuum cleaners

Shark Deluxe Black Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Lift-Away, Pet Model NZ690UKTDB: was £269.99 , now £169.99 at Shark (save £100)

Shark's exclusive Deluxe Black upright vacuum comes with Anti Hair Wrap technology, a detachable main unit to comfortably clean stairs, up high & more and anti-allergen complete seal. It's a perfect model for pet owners!

Shark Stratos Pet Pro Anti Hair Wrap Plus Anti-Odour Upright Vacuum NZ860UKT: was £299.99 , now £229.99 at Shark (save £70)

Tired of removing tangled hair from your brush-roll? Anti Hair Wrap Plus removes long, short and pet hair from the brush-roll as you clean, so you don't have to. The enhanced brush-roll design delivers Shark's best ever hair pick-up.

Shark Classic Upright Pet Vacuum NV602UKT: was £229.99 , now £139.99 at Shark (save £90)

If you’re looking for a lightweight, powerful corded vacuum cleaner that effortlessly tackles carpets, hard floors and even stairs and soft furnishings, and even powers through pet hair, look no further the Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner with TruePet.

Shark Classic Anti Hair Wrap Upright Pet Vacuum NZ801UKT: was £299.99 , now £179 at Shark (save £120)

Looking for a vacuum that powers through pet hair? Tired of removing tangled hair from your brush-rolls? Want to clean carpets and hard floors without breaking your stride? Need to tackle a range of floors, furnishings, stairs and hard-to-reach areas, all with one vacuum cleaner? Look no further than the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away and TruePet. Purposefully designed for homes with pets, let this powerful, high performance upright change the way you clean for the better.

Steam mops and hard floor cleaners

Shark HydroVac Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner: was £329.99, now £249.99 at Shark (save £80)

The Shark HydroVac Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner is perfect for everyday deep cleaning and unexpected messes alike, it’s ideal for homes with children, pets and other mess-makers. Instantly tackle dropped drinks in the kitchen, playroom paint spills, hallway mud and pawprints, food spills and so much more.

Carpet cleaners

Shark StainStriker Pet Stain & Spot Cleaner: was £169.99 , now £129.99 at Shark (save £40)

The Shark StainStriker Pet is perfect for homes with pets. Engineered to deliver supercharged pet stain and odour removal anywhere in your home, easily tackle spills and stains on carpets and rugs, stairs, sofas and upholstery, car interiors, pet beds, and more.

Shark CarpetXpert Deep Carpet Cleaner with Built-In StainStriker: was £299.99 , now £199.99 at Shark (save £100)

The Shark CarpetXpert Deep Carpet Cleaner with StainStriker combines a powerful deep carpet cleaner with a built-in stain and spot cleaner for supercharged stain elimination.

Hair stylers

Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer with Storage Case Black/Rose Gold: was £299.99 , now £239.99 at Shark (save £70)

Add a touch of luxury to your haircare routine with this Shark FlexStyle in Black/Rose Gold. Curl, volumise, smooth and dry your hair with 5 styling attachments. The set also includes Auto-Wrap Curlers, Paddle Brush, Oval Brush, Concentrator, Diffuser and a Storage Case. Read our full review for more information. Also available in Stone!

Shark SpeedStyle 3-in-1 Hair Dryer for Straight & Wavy Hair: was £199.99 , now £159.99 at Shark (save £40)

Go from wet to dry ultra-fast with Shark SpeedStyle, and create a high-gloss finish in minutes. This set features 3 accessories, specially selected for styling and drying straight and wavy hair. One of the included accessories is the RapidGloss Finisher, which takes on frizz and flyaways for ultra-smooth finishing.

Shark SmoothStyle Hot Brush & Smoothing Comb: was £99.99 , now £79.99 at Shark (save £20)

Shark SmoothStyle is the all-in-one styler for wash-days and every day in-between, combining a hair-drying brush with a straightening tool. In Wet Hair Mode, dry and volumise just-washed hair in one step, with no heat damage. Twist to Dry Hair Mode to smooth, refresh and shape, with a Heated Smoothing Comb for a healthy-looking, voluminous finish. Simply twist the base to change modes in seconds.