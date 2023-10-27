Best Black Friday air fryer deals 2023: top offers on Ninja, Tower, Philips and more

If you’ve been looking to add an air fryer into your cooking repertoire, the best Black Friday deals are right around the corner and there are sure to be many cheap deals on the latest models from popular brands.

The best air fryers have changed the way we cook, and almost everyone has a model in their kitchen. Black Friday is the best time to shop for air fryer deals, and you can find the latest versions at a fraction of the price.

For 2023, we expect to see huge price drops on air fryers from Ninja, Tower, Philips, COSORI, Beko and many more. To help you find the best prices, we've rounded up the latest deals and discounts you can find on air fryers this Black Friday, including tips and tricks on how to shop the sales.

The best air fryers to look out for this Black Friday

Philips Airfryer XXL

The Philips Airfryer XXL makes frying food easy, quick and healthy. Voted the best air fryer by T3, this model has plenty of preset modes, so you can grill, roast, bake, air fry and bake a variety of foods. This super-sized model has a great capacity and can even fit and roast a whole chicken!

TEFAL YV970840 Actifry Genius XL 2in1

The TEFAL Actifry Genius XL 2-in1 is a handy appliance that doubles as an air fryer and slow cooker, with the ability to make meals like curries, stews and casseroles. Whatever meal you want to cook, the TEFAL Actifry has you covered, with a built-in stirring paddle and recipe app.

Wilko 4L AirFryer

The Wilko 4L AirFryer is an affordable model that’s simple to use and easy to clean. While the cheap price tag might throw you, the Wilko AirFryer has a generous 4 litre capacity, dials to control heat and time settings, and light indicators. With 1400 watts of power, you’re getting a powerful model at a great price.

Instant Vortex Air Fryer

The Instant Vortex Air Fryer creates healthy versions of your favourite food, with 95% less oil and fat. With 4 pre-set programmes in 1 appliance, you can air fry, bake, roast and reheat different foods, including meat, vegetables, chips and cake. The design is super simple so you can easily control and customise it with one-touch settings.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer

This 11-in-1 multi cooker from Instant Pot can slow cook, roast, pressure cook and air fry all in one device. The big bonus here is when you take off the pressure cooker lid and put the heating element one on, it becomes an air fryer.

Breville Halo Rotisserie Air Fryer

The Breville Halo Rotisserie Air Fryer has a 10-litre capacity, glass door and shelves so it acts as a really small fan oven. Cooking functions include air frying, baking, roasting and dehydrating. With 'rotisserie' in the title, it's unsurprising that this air fryer comes with a spit for chickens and a rotating drum for chips and fries.

Why you should buy an air fryer

Air fryers, despite their name, are basically compact and energy efficient ovens that blast food to delicious crispness by using a high-powered fan to blast foods with hot air, in a compact cooking space. As a result, an air fryer can act as your oven and grill for roasting, baking and reheating leftovers, as well as various other functions on the more high-end models. What they can't do is really 'fry' food, which makes their name slightly odd. Ignore that though: air fryers are great.

Top air fryer brands include Tower, Cosori, Philips, Ninja, TEFAL, Instant Pot and Sage. The hype around Ninja air fryers in particular is rampant right now, and deservedly so. If we track down any further deals on these brands we'll let you know. We'll also do our best to appraise the merits of air fryers made by brands who we have never heard of, such as Yenssong, Dihl and MisterChef. Where does Amazon find these brands?