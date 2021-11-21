5 best cheap Black Friday fitness deals at Amazon right now

Kit out your home gym and get fit for cheap with these Amazon Black Friday deals

person using the Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro ab roller
(Image credit: Perfect Fitness)
Matt Kollat

By Last updated

Happy Black Friday everyone! This is the perfect time to upgrade your home gym: whether it's premium treadmills or massage gun deals you're after, there is something for everyone this Black Friday. And although I previously recommended not sweating the small stuff, even I appreciate that the below Black Friday fitness deals are good enough to be considered, regardless of their size.

• Save up to 42% on selected exercise and fitness products from Bowflex, Bluefin and more

Case in point, I actually have a Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro myself that I bought last Black Friday. I still use it to this day! Of course, there are other home gym equipment deals available now, so have a look at the ones here or browse all the best Black Friday deals at our dedicated deals hub, updated multiple times a day.

For even more dedicated deal roundups, check out the best Bowflex deals, best Garmin deals and best Fitbit deals. Or just get a new running shoe or workout shoe this Black Friday.

5 best cheap Black Friday fitness deals at Amazon right now

Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro Ab Roller: was £39.99, now £24.99 at Amazon

Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro Ab Roller: was £39.99, now £24.99 at Amazon
Sculpt a six-pack with the Ab Carver Pro at home! This chunky ab roller houses a carbon steel spring for added resistance while the ultra-wide wheel tread offers stability when carving left, right or centre for targeted work on obliques. Included in the price are a high-density foam kneepad, downloadable 21-day workout plan and a 1-year manufacturer warranty.

View Deal
Perfect Fitness Push Up V2: was £29.99, now £17.99 at Amazon

Perfect Fitness Push Up V2: was £29.99, now £17.99 at Amazon
Take your push-ups to the next level with the Push Up V2. The stand is designed to rotate slightly to relieve the stress on the wrists when performing push-ups so you can concentrate on building muscles and not on the pain emanating from the wrists. Steel ball-bearing system priced smooth motion all the way through the movement. Treads at the bottom securely grip all floor surfaces.

View Deal
TriggerPoint Grid Roller: was £36.36, now £27.59 at Amazon

TriggerPoint Grid Roller: was £36.36, now £27.59 at Amazon
The TriggerPoint Grid Roller has a patented foam roller design that offers a multi-density exterior constructed over a rigid, hollow core for a foam roller experience of a lifetime. Unique design allows for targeted massage. Price includes access to an online instructional video library on foam rolling best practices from the experts at TriggerPoint.

View Deal
Perfect Fitness Pull Up Bar: was £39.99, now £21.49 at Amazon

Perfect Fitness Pull Up Bar: was £39.99, now £21.49 at Amazon
Perform pull-ups, chin-ups, sit-ups and dips using one piece of equipment! Adjustable depth allows secure attachment to a wide range of door frames. The bar features extra thick foam bumpers for better grip and increased comfort levels.

View Deal
DTX Fitness Kettlebell Set: was £29.99, now £23.99 at Amazon

DTX Fitness Kettlebell Set: was £29.99, now £23.99 at Amazon
This DTX Fitness 3-Piece Kettlebell Set and Stand include 5Lb, 10lb and 15lb kettlebells with vinyl covering to protect floors against marks. These smaller weights are best used for toning and unilateral exercises such as one-handed kettlebell swing or shoulder press.

View Deal
TOPICS
Workout gear
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat

Matt is a fitness fanatic (a.k.a. fitness and nutrition writer) who's been rambling on about all things health and fitness for over two years now here at T3. His achievements include a short-lived fitness podcast called Fit Mentality Podcast and being a judge on the Fit&Well Awards 2021. In his free time, he works out at home, runs, cycles and loves a good ol' walk around the city. He writes about general fitness stuff, fitness tech, workouts, workout gear/equipment, nutrition and much, much more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.