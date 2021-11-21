Happy Black Friday everyone! This is the perfect time to upgrade your home gym: whether it's premium treadmills or massage gun deals you're after, there is something for everyone this Black Friday. And although I previously recommended not sweating the small stuff, even I appreciate that the below Black Friday fitness deals are good enough to be considered, regardless of their size.
• Save up to 42% on selected exercise and fitness products from Bowflex, Bluefin and more
Case in point, I actually have a Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro myself that I bought last Black Friday. I still use it to this day! Of course, there are other home gym equipment deals available now, so have a look at the ones here or browse all the best Black Friday deals at our dedicated deals hub, updated multiple times a day.
For even more dedicated deal roundups, check out the best Bowflex deals, best Garmin deals and best Fitbit deals. Or just get a new running shoe or workout shoe this Black Friday.
5 best cheap Black Friday fitness deals at Amazon right now
Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro Ab Roller: was £39.99, now £24.99 at Amazon
Sculpt a six-pack with the Ab Carver Pro at home! This chunky ab roller houses a carbon steel spring for added resistance while the ultra-wide wheel tread offers stability when carving left, right or centre for targeted work on obliques. Included in the price are a high-density foam kneepad, downloadable 21-day workout plan and a 1-year manufacturer warranty.
Perfect Fitness Push Up V2: was £29.99, now £17.99 at Amazon
Take your push-ups to the next level with the Push Up V2. The stand is designed to rotate slightly to relieve the stress on the wrists when performing push-ups so you can concentrate on building muscles and not on the pain emanating from the wrists. Steel ball-bearing system priced smooth motion all the way through the movement. Treads at the bottom securely grip all floor surfaces.
TriggerPoint Grid Roller: was £36.36, now £27.59 at Amazon
The TriggerPoint Grid Roller has a patented foam roller design that offers a multi-density exterior constructed over a rigid, hollow core for a foam roller experience of a lifetime. Unique design allows for targeted massage. Price includes access to an online instructional video library on foam rolling best practices from the experts at TriggerPoint.
Perfect Fitness Pull Up Bar: was £39.99, now £21.49 at Amazon
Perform pull-ups, chin-ups, sit-ups and dips using one piece of equipment! Adjustable depth allows secure attachment to a wide range of door frames. The bar features extra thick foam bumpers for better grip and increased comfort levels.
DTX Fitness Kettlebell Set: was £29.99, now £23.99 at Amazon
This DTX Fitness 3-Piece Kettlebell Set and Stand include 5Lb, 10lb and 15lb kettlebells with vinyl covering to protect floors against marks. These smaller weights are best used for toning and unilateral exercises such as one-handed kettlebell swing or shoulder press.