Happy Black Friday everyone! This is the perfect time to upgrade your home gym: whether it's premium treadmills or massage gun deals you're after, there is something for everyone this Black Friday. And although I previously recommended not sweating the small stuff, even I appreciate that the below Black Friday fitness deals are good enough to be considered, regardless of their size.

• Save up to 42% on selected exercise and fitness products from Bowflex, Bluefin and more

Case in point, I actually have a Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro myself that I bought last Black Friday. I still use it to this day! Of course, there are other home gym equipment deals available now, so have a look at the ones here or browse all the best Black Friday deals at our dedicated deals hub, updated multiple times a day.

For even more dedicated deal roundups, check out the best Bowflex deals, best Garmin deals and best Fitbit deals. Or just get a new running shoe or workout shoe this Black Friday.

5 best cheap Black Friday fitness deals at Amazon right now

Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro Ab Roller: was £39.99, now £24.99 at Amazon Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro Ab Roller: was £39.99, now £24.99 at Amazon

Sculpt a six-pack with the Ab Carver Pro at home! This chunky ab roller houses a carbon steel spring for added resistance while the ultra-wide wheel tread offers stability when carving left, right or centre for targeted work on obliques. Included in the price are a high-density foam kneepad, downloadable 21-day workout plan and a 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Perfect Fitness Push Up V2: was £29.99, now £17.99 at Amazon Perfect Fitness Push Up V2: was £29.99, now £17.99 at Amazon

Take your push-ups to the next level with the Push Up V2. The stand is designed to rotate slightly to relieve the stress on the wrists when performing push-ups so you can concentrate on building muscles and not on the pain emanating from the wrists. Steel ball-bearing system priced smooth motion all the way through the movement. Treads at the bottom securely grip all floor surfaces.

TriggerPoint Grid Roller: was £36.36, now £27.59 at Amazon TriggerPoint Grid Roller: was £36.36, now £27.59 at Amazon

The TriggerPoint Grid Roller has a patented foam roller design that offers a multi-density exterior constructed over a rigid, hollow core for a foam roller experience of a lifetime. Unique design allows for targeted massage. Price includes access to an online instructional video library on foam rolling best practices from the experts at TriggerPoint.

Perfect Fitness Pull Up Bar: was £39.99, now £21.49 at Amazon Perfect Fitness Pull Up Bar: was £39.99, now £21.49 at Amazon

Perform pull-ups, chin-ups, sit-ups and dips using one piece of equipment! Adjustable depth allows secure attachment to a wide range of door frames. The bar features extra thick foam bumpers for better grip and increased comfort levels.