These Black Friday deals helped me build my dream home gym for £1,372 less

If you like home gyms, you are in luck this Black Friday. Unlike last year, there are plenty of fitness deals to choose from in 2021. Most major retailers, including Mirafit, BLK BOX, JTX Fitness and Again Faster Europe, have loads of Black Friday home gym deals so you can kit out your home gym for less.

Being an absolute sucker for quality gym equipment for cheap, I thought I'll do the same and have a little browse of the best Black Friday fitness deals. How wouldn't want to have a proper squat rack for hundreds of pounds less? Or a new barbell? Maybe a few hundred kilos' worth of bumper plates? Dumbbells and kettlebells?

I want them all. Even though I already have two weight benches and two barbells at home. And like five kettlebells. It doesn't matter. I can have more. Or I can get rid of my old stuff and get some new stuff. Or just keep them all. Because I use them all. For every single workout, I do.

If I could justify buying them all, I would build my dream home gym with the best Black Friday deals below. I just have to move into a bigger house. But that's fine with me. It's all for the greater good.

The best Black Friday deals to build a dream home gym

(Image credit: Mirafit)

Mirafit 20kg Power Bar

Was £249.95, now £199.95 at Mirafit

I already have two barbells at home from Mirafit so I know they are of excellent quality. Why would I need another one, you might ask? I have a shorter, 5-feet bar for overhead presses and a longer, 7-feet one for bench presses but the Power Bar features a larger, 29mm diameter and a deeper more aggressive knurling which is ideal for deadlifts and heavy weights.

And you know what else happens when you use fatter bars to do your heavy lifts? That's right; you get big forearms. I wish there was a bar that makes my calves bigger...

(Image credit: Mirafit)

Mirafit Narrow Coloured Olympic Bumper Plates

Was £599.95, now £499.95 at Mirafit (Full set, 140 kg)

As well as looking absolutely wonderful, the Narrow Coloured Olympic Bumper Plates have 1% weight tolerance for precision training and standard 45cm diameter so I can fit them on my new Power Bar. The Power Bar is SGS tested for 680 kilos so it should be able to gold 140 kg-worth of plates.

Should I ever want to lift even heavier, I can string more plates at the end of the bar thanks to the slimline nature of the plates. Might just get two full sets. To treat myself for being such a good boy all year around.

(Image credit: BLK BOX)

BLK BOX Zero-Gap FID Weights Bench

Was £479.99, now £359.99 at BLK BOX

The BLK BOX Zero-Gap FID Weights Bench features eight backrest positions ranging from -15 degrees to 90 degrees upright, in 15-degree increments, and 5 seat positions ranging from -15 degrees to 45 degrees in 15-degree increments at the front.

The bench offers the widest pad of any BLK BOX Bench so I will be able to comfortably sit on it while trying to push two heavy dumbbells over my head. It uses 45mm thick upholstery, featuring 30mm thick of high-density foam padding so one would hope it stays intact for longer than 3 months.

Better still, it can be moved around easily using the neoprene coated handle and the big caster wheels at the back of the bench. I'm sold.

(Image credit: PowerBlock)

PowerBlock Pro 50 Adjustable Dumbbells

Was £499, now £299 at Sweatband.com

Now we're talking! Offering a weight range of 10-50lbs (4.5kg-22.7kg) per hand in 5lbs increments, the PowerBlock Pro 50 are indeed compact and space-saving adjustable dumbbells. To help you put it in perspective, the Pro 50 replace nice pairs of dumbbells or 540lbs (245kg) of free weights and come in a set of two. Crazy.

These are big boy weights, perfect for a big boy like me. As Sweatband.com explains, the Pro 50 is "perfect for gaining more power and increasing muscle mass", just what I need! The dumbbells feature an Auto-Lock lever to lock the weights when the handle is placed within a weight stack.

As for quality, the Pro 50 uses urethane-coated steel plates attached to ergonomically designed contoured rubber handles. They might look a bit different than standard hex dumbbells but hey, they'll do the job just fine.

(Image credit: Again Faster)

Again Faster Evolution Power Rack Plus

Was £390, now £273 at Again Faster Europe

Damn, son! Look at this beast. It combines the versatility of a squat rack with a multi-grip pull up bar to target various muscle groups. At 6ft 11inches (211cm) in height, It'll probably barely fit in my flat but I'll do whatever it takes to make it work.

Rated with a max capacity of 315kgs, all I need is a few pegs so I can use the rack as a storage unit for my new weight plates. The rack itself weighs 60kg, FYI.

(Image credit: BLK BOX)

BLK BOX Basecamp Storage Rack

Was £828.14, now £732.34 at BLK BOX

Have you ever noticed that weight storage is expensive? Like, really expensive? TGIBF (Thank God It's Black Friday) so I can organise all my weights for cheaper. BLK BOX's Basecamp Storage Rack has customisable shelves so I can adjust it to the many home weights I have just laying around at home.

(Image credit: BLK BOX)

BLK BOX Challenger Gym Tile

Was £42, now £35.70 at BLK BOX

Let's not forget about flooring! Rubber flooring not only makes your workouts quieter but also protects the actual floor and the weights/machines too. The BLK BOX Challenger Gym Tile consists of a ​recycled rubber base with a high density 2.5mm EPDM top wear layer offering an extremely smooth surface.

Can I take nine, please?

(Image credit: Hydrow)

Hydrow Rower

Was £2,295, now £1.795 at Hydrow

Black Friday is the perfect time to go batsh*t crazy and order all sorts of cardio machines you may or may not use in the future. The Hydrow rower is a slick indoor rowing experience that uses a similar live online class framework as Peloton, but mixes it up with instructors that row in stunning, real-life locations.

It's an awesome, low-impact workout that builds muscle as well as improves cardio. The execution might not be as slick as Peloton's glossy studio stuff, but this remains a home fitness product that packs a serious tech punch.

(Image credit: JTX Fitness)

JTX Sprint-5 Folding Home Treadmill

Was £829, now £769 at JTX Fitness

Running will always have a special place in my heart, whether it's done outside or inside. As much as I'm all for building muscle most of the time, I would never ignore cardio training, not just because it's an excellent way to get the heart rate up but also because it's a good way to keep my overall fitness in check.

The JTX Sprint-5 has a maximum speed of 18 km/h and can produce 12 levels of incline. It also has noise reduction technology, not like that's my biggest concern as I will be throwing barbells around all day in my home anyway.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas 12 kg Cast Iron Kettlebell

Was £75.99, now £62.99 at Decathlon

I have a pair of 16 and 20-kilo kettlebells and a single 24-kilo kettlebell but you what I haven't got? That's right, a 12 kg kettlebell. Now I can get one for cheap thanks to this Decathlon Black Friday deal. It has a neoprene coating so it will pretty much stick to the rubber floor tiles I've got. Perfect.

(Image credit: TRX)

TRX Home 2

Was £179.95, now £125.95 at TRX

And finally, let's not forget about suspension trainers. The amazing TRX HOME 2 enables you to use your own bodyweight as resistance and perform a range of different exercises such as inverted rows and lunges. Absolutely essential home gym equipment if you ask me.