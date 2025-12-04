QUICK SUMMARY There's another MoonSwatch, and this time it's only available to buy when there's snowfall in Switzerland. The 'Cold Moon' edition of Mission to Earthphase – Moonshine Gold costs £335 and is available worldwide on 4th December (regardless of the weather), then only when there's snow falling in Switzerland until 20th March 20206.

Yes, it’s yet another MoonSwatch. But this time there are a couple of key details that help it stand out from the rest of the collection.

The first is how this all-while model, called the Mission to Earthphase – Moonshine Gold, features a gold-accented moonphase complication, complete with a unique snowflake laser etching. Like the real thing, Swatch says the shape and pattern of the snowflake will be unique to each and every watch. You can see some examples of the unique flake designs below.

Also unique for this MoonSwatch is how it’ll be sold. The watch launches on 4th December, the day of the Cold Moon, and it’ll be available in all Swatch shops that carry the standard MoonSwatch collection. None of the hype-inducing restrictions normally found with limited-run MoonSwatch models sold in only a handful of stores for a single day.

(Image credit: Swatch)

But it’s not quite as simple as that. This is a special MoonSwatch, after all, so Swatch has a new rule for limiting availability. The Mission to Earthphase – Moonshine Gold will be on sale worldwide from 4 December until 20 March 2026, but after the launch day it’ll only be available when snow is falling in Switzerland.

That way, Swatch says, “even countries that have never seen snowflakes will wait with excitement for the next snowfall.”

I’m no meteorologist, but I reckon there’s a fairly good chance of it snowing somewhere in Switzerland on most days through the winter. I asked ChatGPT for the odds of Swiss winter snowfall and, after thinking long and hard, it said there’s a roughly 70 to 80 percent chance of at least some snow on a winter’s day. Snow is most likely to fall in January and February, so that’s when you can expect the watch to be more readily available in your local Swatch store.

(Image credit: Swatch)

Swatch says it’ll have a tool on its website to state if snow has fallen in Switzerland that day, and therefore if the watch is on sale at stores worldwide.

The rest of the new, £335 model is just like every other MoonSwatch. It has the familiar 42 mm case made from Swatch’s Bioceramic material, and there’s a stop watch function with tackymetre markings on the bezel. This one also features Snoopy the cartoon dog on the Earthphase complication, which shows the daily view of Earth as viewed from the moon.

The watch comes on Swatch’s newer MoonSwatch strap, also in white, which is a nice upgrade over those of the standard collection.