Swatch’s new MoonSwatch strap has transformed my Mission to Pluto – but it isn’t perfect

The MoonSwatch has been nothing short of a phenomenon. Three years on from its chaotic launch, the watch is still in huge demand, and new models continue to arrive on a regular basis.

Yes, it’s expensive for a plastic – sorry, ‘Bioceramic’ – Swatch, and some of the colour ways look better than others. But fundamentally it’s a great watch that has fun with the Omega Speedmaster design without tainting the image of one of the world’s most iconic watches.

The strap, however, is a problem. I understand how Swatch wanted to recreate the Velcro straps used on the Speedmasters of Apollo astronauts. But the silver colour isn’t great and the material feels cheap. For a watch family with such a fantastic range of dial and case colours, the strap has always been a disappointment.

Until now, that is. Because Swatch now sells a range of rubber straps in 11 different colours and priced at £38. For me, the owner of a Mission to Pluto, this was an instant-buy.

(Image credit: Swatch)

I went for the Bordeaux strap to match the bezel and sub dials of my Pluto MoonSwatch. Most of the new straps take this approach, but I like how Swatch has been bolder with the bright orange strap that matches the hands of the Mission to Jupiter. There isn’t much scope for mixing-and-matching, since each MoonSwatch only really has one highlight colour. But there’s still plenty of fun to be had in picking up a new strap.

The colour of mine matches the Mission to Pluto pretty well, and I like how the strap is embellished with both “Speedmaster” and “MoonSwatch” markings, plus the combined Omega and Swatch logo also seen on the crown of these watches.

One important thing to note is the sizing. Although this is a Velcro strap, it's designed to fit pretty much perfectly, and doesn’t offer a huge amount of adjustability. Swatch sells the strap in five different sizes, ranging from XS with a wrist circumference of 13-14.4cm, up to XL and a circumference of 18-20.5cm. I measured my wrist and went for the S (14.5-16cm) option.

(Image credit: Future / Alistair Charlton)

It fits well enough, but is perhaps a bit small, since some of the Velcro is left exposed when I adjust it to a comfortable fit. This is mostly fine, but it means the Velcro occasionally touches the sleeve of whatever I’m wearing; it has a habit of pulling at softer fabrics, like merino wool and cashmere, and for that reason I wouldn’t wear this watch strap with the latter. Ideally you’ll want to pick the size of strap where no Velcro is left exposed when the strap is tightened.

The rubber material feels hard wearing, but it’s comfortable and there’s a good amount of flex without it seeming fragile. Swatch has thoughtfully included a tool to help you remove the lug bars from your MoonSwatch, and the new rubber strap comes with a pair of its own quick-release lug bars, which can be removed and replaced without tools. Lastly, the inside of the strap features a pair of white panels decorated with a cratered lunar surface, although the colour varies depending on which strap you pick.

(Image credit: Future / Alistair Charlton)

Overall I’m happy with my spontaneous purchase, and I can’t see myself returning to the original MoonSwatch strap anytime soon, if ever. Has this stopped me lusting after a luxurious leather strap for my Mission to Pluto? Given that particular strap is three times the price of Swatch’s, yes – for now at least.