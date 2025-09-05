This new MoonSwatch has golden popcorn on its dial

QUICK SUMMARY Yet another limited-edition MoonSwatch is here, this time with Snoopy and a golden bag of popcorn on the dial. Priced at £335, it is available for one day only – 8 September – from just a handful of Swatch shops.

Brace yourselves – yet another limited edition MoonSwatch is about to land, and it’ll only be on sale for a single day.

The latest MoonSwatch ticks lots of fan-favourite boxes – including the preference of Snoopy the cartoon dog, a moonphase and Earthphase complication, and even a bit of Omega’s distinctive Moonshine gold on the dial.

It also includes something you probably weren’t expecting. Popcorn. A bag of the cinema snack features on one half of the watch’s moonphase complication, because this MoonSwatch was built to celebrate September’s full moon, which is also known as the Harvest or Corn Moon.

(Image credit: Swatch)

The model’s full name is the Mission to Earthphase – Moonshine Gold, and it follows an equally blue (and equally rare) model released by Swatch to mark the previous full moon earlier this year. Just as before, the new watch will be available from a handful of Swatch shops for a single day only, 8 September. So be sure to set your alarm and get your elbows out if you want to secure one.

Introduced in 2024, the Earthphase indicator is a fun twist on the more common moonphase dial seen on many other watches. Whereas that shows what the Moon looks like from Earth on any given night, the MoonSwatch’s secondary dial flips that around to show what Earth looks like from the Moon.

(Image credit: Swatch)

Not available online, the limited-edition MoonSwatch will be stocked by only five Swatch stores across the whole of the UK. Those shops are at Bullring, Birmingham; Cardiff St Davids; Covent Garden, London; Princess Street, Edinburgh; Trafford Centre, Manchester.

Like every other MoonSwatch, the new model has a 42mm bioceramic case with 30 metres of water resistance. It’s driven by a quartz movement, comes with a navy rubber strap and – since this is a special edition – is priced at £335.