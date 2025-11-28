World first sale on retro Seiko chronograph makes dream watch attainable at last

There are some watches which simply take your breath away from the moment you first see them. For me, that was the Seiko Prospex Pogue Speedtimer.

As an ode to one of the most collectible vintage Seiko models out there, this chronograph has had a hold on me ever since. If I still did such a thing, I'd have its picture on my bedroom wall, or a small, passport-sized photo of it in my wallet to stare at when I need reminding of what I'm doing it all for.

With that level of adoration, you can be certain that I'd know when a deal arrives on it. Up to this point, there has never been one, at least from a reputable dealer in the UK. But it has all changed this Black Friday – and my bank balance may be about to pay the price.

See, while it doesn't actually snag a discount in the Beaverbrooks Black Friday sale, the retailer is offering a sitewide 10% off discount, which this model is part of. That means anyone who uses the code FRIYAY10 will snag 10% off, bringing the £660 price tag down to just £594.

Now that's definitely not the most awe-inspiring discount ever, but as the first price cut on a popular model, it's arguably worth more than the raw cash value. Snagging a watch like this under the £600 mark is a real steal, and it's dangerous territory for my wallet!

As I mentioned above, this particular model is one I've really been lusting over for a long time, and with a first discount on it, I'm tempted to take the plunge. It's not exactly something I need – my watch boxes are brimming as it is, and I have a chronograph or two in that collection – but wants can often prove stronger at this time of year...