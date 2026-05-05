These Dior watches are pretty in pink and yellow and blue!
Dior’s new La D de Dior are perfectly pastel for spring
QUICK SUMMARY
Dior has launched three new La D de Dior watches, priced at £5,900.
Perfect for spring, the Dior La D de Dior timepieces come in pink, blue and yellow pastel colours, with mother-of-pearl dials and diamond bezels.
Dior has just launched three new variants of its bestselling La D de Dior watches, and it may have changed my mind on women’s watches. The three La D de Dior are designed for spring with playful pastel colours and gemstone dials and bezels.
The La D de Dior collection has been around since 2003, and has become popular for its minimalist style and fabric-like dials. Its latest launch keeps the classic features that the watch has become known for, and has given it a fresh, pastel upgrade for spring 2026.
The La D de Dior is now available in pastel pink, yellow and blue colours. The dial is crafted from mother-of-pearl which is iridescent, making it look like silk and giving it a subtle flow. Other than that, the dial is kept simple with the Dior logo at 12, and polished dauphine hands.Article continues below
Powered by a quartz movement, the La D de Dior tells the hours and minutes with three brilliant-cut diamonds at three, six and nine o’clock. That’s not the only place that the watch has diamonds though.
Despite measuring just 25mm, the La D de Dior case is crafted from steel and has 50 brilliant-cut diamonds set into the bezel. The crown is also studded with 13 diamonds, giving the watch a strong sparkle from all angles.
The new colour versions of the La D de Dior are finished with a pink calfskin strap with steel pin buckle, and water resistant to 30 metres – although I definitely wouldn’t be swimming in a diamond studded watch, but that’s just me.
I’ve covered watches for a while on T3, and really dislike how women’s watches are all about sparkle and style over substance and complications. But I have to say, Dior may have changed my idea with the new La D de Dior. I like the minimalist dial design, smaller size and even the diamonds.
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All in all, the new La D de Dior models are simply pretty, and have definitely gone to the top of my watch wishlist – although I can’t decide which colour I like the most! All colours of the La D de Dior are available to buy now for £5,900 at Dior.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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