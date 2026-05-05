These Dior watches are pretty in pink and yellow and blue!

QUICK SUMMARY Dior has launched three new La D de Dior watches, priced at £5,900. Perfect for spring, the Dior La D de Dior timepieces come in pink, blue and yellow pastel colours, with mother-of-pearl dials and diamond bezels.

Dior has just launched three new variants of its bestselling La D de Dior watches, and it may have changed my mind on women’s watches . The three La D de Dior are designed for spring with playful pastel colours and gemstone dials and bezels.

The La D de Dior collection has been around since 2003, and has become popular for its minimalist style and fabric-like dials. Its latest launch keeps the classic features that the watch has become known for, and has given it a fresh, pastel upgrade for spring 2026.

The La D de Dior is now available in pastel pink, yellow and blue colours. The dial is crafted from mother-of-pearl which is iridescent, making it look like silk and giving it a subtle flow. Other than that, the dial is kept simple with the Dior logo at 12, and polished dauphine hands.

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Powered by a quartz movement, the La D de Dior tells the hours and minutes with three brilliant-cut diamonds at three, six and nine o’clock. That’s not the only place that the watch has diamonds though.

(Image credit: Dior)

Despite measuring just 25mm, the La D de Dior case is crafted from steel and has 50 brilliant-cut diamonds set into the bezel. The crown is also studded with 13 diamonds, giving the watch a strong sparkle from all angles.

The new colour versions of the La D de Dior are finished with a pink calfskin strap with steel pin buckle, and water resistant to 30 metres – although I definitely wouldn’t be swimming in a diamond studded watch, but that’s just me.

I’ve covered watches for a while on T3, and really dislike how women’s watches are all about sparkle and style over substance and complications. But I have to say, Dior may have changed my idea with the new La D de Dior. I like the minimalist dial design, smaller size and even the diamonds.

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