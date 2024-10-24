New Panerai model might be the most classy watch the brand has ever produced

Quick Summary
Panerai just unveiled its latest watch – and it's a classy dress watch.
Complete with a wide range of complications, this might be my favourite Panerai yet.
Tastes and fashions can change quickly in the world of the best watches. What's hot one minute is never guaranteed to stay popular, with something else ready to take its spot.
Still, that doesn't stop some brands from enduring longer-term popularity. Look at Panerai, for example.
Known for making some of the most popular dive watches on the market, the brand has endured legions of changing tides over recent years. Now, the brand has unveiled a new model – and it might be the classiest Panerai model yet.
Dubbed the Panerai Radiomir Perpetual Calendar GMT Goldtech, this is a gold-cased Panerai on a brown alligator leather strap. That's a lovely combination, which is perfect for a wide array of situations.
If the materials are impressive, though, the features of the movement are even more so. The Panerai P.4100 calibre is packed with difference complications.
Aside from the perpetual calendar and GMT functions found in the name, users will find leap year indicators and a power reserve indicator on the rear of the movement. That's sat next to a stunning miniature rotor, which looks simply subline.
The date and day indicators found at the three o'clock position offer quick access to that information. Plus, with the perpetual calendar functionality inside, that should stay accurate for as long as the watch remains wound.
Despite the dressier exterior, there's still a bit of the Panerai spirit in there. The watch is water resistant to 100m, though frankly anyone who feels the need to wear a watch like this in the water should be referred for treatment.
It's the latest in a long line of fantastic releases from the brand. After the success of the Panerai Submersible Elux LAB-ID earlier this year, we've seen the brand release special edition models commemorating the America's Cup and the Navy Seals.
