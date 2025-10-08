7 Hamilton watches I'd buy in rival Amazon Prime Day sales – including dive watches, dress watches and something quirky
The classic military watch brand has some fantastic savings
With the Amazon Prime Day sale soon calling to a close, many will be hunting for some last-minute bargains. The event sees big discounts across a wide variety of products, which makes it the perfect time to stock up for Christmas, or treat yourself ahead of the festive season.
My attentions have been squarely focused on the best watch deals out there, and I've been busy trawling through every sales site from our formidable list of trusted partners. One name which keeps cropping up is Hamilton.
Khaki Field Mechanical £110 off
Stunning Automatic Chronograph just £1,550
Save £480 on the iconic Ventura
The brand is best known for its military history and movie-set modernity. There's something to suit every taste here, and some serious discounts to be had in the process.
I've loved this watch for years, and at this price I may have to take the plunge! Ignore the gendering, too – men can definitely wear this watch.
Save £480 on this stunning cult classic in a gorgeous, Earthy tone.
My favourite Khaki Field model sees a chunky price cut.
Save over £100 and bag a bargain with this classic Khaki Field Mechanical.
An automatic chronograph for £1,550? That's a real rarity, and well worth your cash.
A classic dive watch at a great price – what's not to love?
One of the best dive watches I've tested, now with a slimmer price tag!
