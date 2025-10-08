7 Hamilton watches I'd buy in rival Amazon Prime Day sales – including dive watches, dress watches and something quirky

The classic military watch brand has some fantastic savings

The Hamilton Khaki Field Expedition worn against a green and white background
(Image credit: Future / Emily Pursel)
Sam Cross's avatar
By
published
in Deals

With the Amazon Prime Day sale soon calling to a close, many will be hunting for some last-minute bargains. The event sees big discounts across a wide variety of products, which makes it the perfect time to stock up for Christmas, or treat yourself ahead of the festive season.

My attentions have been squarely focused on the best watch deals out there, and I've been busy trawling through every sales site from our formidable list of trusted partners. One name which keeps cropping up is Hamilton.

Khaki Field Mechanical £110 off
Stunning Automatic Chronograph just £1,550
Save £480 on the iconic Ventura

The brand is best known for its military history and movie-set modernity. There's something to suit every taste here, and some serious discounts to be had in the process.

Hamilton American Classic Boulton Small Second
Hamilton American Classic Boulton Small Second: was £640 now £490.50 at Chisholm Hunter

I've loved this watch for years, and at this price I may have to take the plunge! Ignore the gendering, too – men can definitely wear this watch.

Read more
View Deal
Hamilton Ventura Auto S
Hamilton Ventura Auto S: was £1,090 now £610 at Chisholm Hunter

Save £480 on this stunning cult classic in a gorgeous, Earthy tone.

View Deal
Hamilton Khaki Field Expedition
Hamilton Khaki Field Expedition: was £965 now £695 at Chisholm Hunter

My favourite Khaki Field model sees a chunky price cut.

View Deal
Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical
Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical: was £545 now £435 at Chisholm Hunter

Save over £100 and bag a bargain with this classic Khaki Field Mechanical.

View Deal
Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Automatic Chronograph
Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Automatic Chronograph: was £2,135 now £1,550 at Chisholm Hunter

An automatic chronograph for £1,550? That's a real rarity, and well worth your cash.

View Deal
Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba
Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba: was £645 now £450 at Goldsmiths

A classic dive watch at a great price – what's not to love?

View Deal
Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman
Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman: was £1,145 now £800 at Chisholm Hunter

One of the best dive watches I've tested, now with a slimmer price tag!

View Deal
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.