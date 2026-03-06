Hamilton Jazzmaster Open Heart gets an overhaul with these new colours

QUICK SUMMARY Hamilton has revealed new colour options for its striking Jazzmaster Open Heart. The new dials feature a prominent graduated design, with colour options of black, brown and blue, and a pale turquoise model coming later this year. Available in three different case sizes – 36, 40 and 42mm – the Hamilton Jazzmaster Open Heart is available now from £990.

The Hamilton Jazzmaster Open Heart was already a striking watch, with its mechanical movement on display through the dial – and now there are four new colour options to collect.

Spread across three different case sizes, the colours all feature a significant gradient from the centre of the dial to the outer edge. Hue options include blue, black and brown, plus a pale turquoise that’s coming later this year, and might just be my favourite.

Back to what’s available today, the range has been expanded to include a dial that shifts from a sandy yellow at its centre to dark blue at the outer edge. It’s a big statement for a watch that already shouts pretty loudly with its partially-skeletal dial, but when paired with the yellow gold hands, hour markers and movement details it works well.

(Image credit: Hamilton)

That dial is available exclusively with the 36mm case option and five-row stainless steel bracelet (£990), while Hamilton’s new graduated black and brown dials are offered on both the 40mm and 42mm models. These are priced at £990 with a leather strap and £1,065 with a stainless steel bracelet.

The brown dial with matching leather strap is also a highlight of the new collection. Like the blue model, this watch’s dial shifts significantly from yellow at the centre, through brown, and almost to black at the outer edge. Unusually, this shift in colour is echoed by the strap, which is a lighter shade of brown at the centre and darker at the edges.

(Image credit: Hamilton)

Every new model of Hamilton Jazzmaster Open Heart is driven by the company’s H-10 automatic mechanical movement, which features a Nivachron balance spring and 80 hours of power reserve. They all have stainless steel cases, sapphire crystal protecting the dial, an exhibition case back, and 50 metres of water resistance.

As always with the Open Heart, the star of the show is how the dial appears to have been slashed open, revealing the movement within. It’s a striking look, but one that’s still more subtle than a fully-skeletal dial, and with the exhibition case back lets you look right through the watch case.

These new models are available now, with the pale turquoise 36 mm version arriving on 21st May and priced at £990.