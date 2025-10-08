Grand Seiko’s new watch puts Japanese cherry blossoms on your wrist

QUICK SUMMARY Grand Seiko has launched two new Heritage watches, inspired by Japan’s cherry blossoms. Priced at £3,600,the new watches measure just 26mm and are available to pre-order now.

Grand Seiko has found a way for you to see Japan’s spring cherry blossoms without actually having to travel – sort of. Expanding its Heritage collection, Grand Seiko has just debuted two new Sakura-inspired watches that put Japanese cherry blossoms on your wrist.

As a Japanese watch manufacturer, it only makes sense for its new Heritage watches to celebrate its cultural heritage. Its two new watches – ‘Cherry Blossom – Hana-Ikada’ 62GS Quartz and Spring Breeze’ 62GS Quartz – do just that with their cherry blossom-inspired designs and colours, and I can’t decide which one I like more.

Both watches measure just 26mm and sit in a stainless steel 62GS case. They’re powered by the Quartz 4J51 calibre movement, and have 12 square diamonds dotted around the dial that act as the hour markers.

The hour, minute and seconds hands are in stainless steel, as well as the crown and integrated bracelet. Both watches are bezel-free which makes the pattern and size of the dial look more expansive and cohesive with the rest of the construction.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Grand Seiko) (Image credit: Grand Seiko)

The colour of the dial is where the two watches differ. The Grand Seiko ‘Cherry Blossom – Hana-Ikada’ 62GS Quartz is pretty in pink and is inspired by ‘hana-ikada’ which is a term that describes when cherry blossom petals settle on the water’s surface.

If pink isn’t your style, the Grand Seiko Spring Breeze’ 62GS Quartz might be more up your street. Its dial comes in a light blue shade, and is inspired by spring days in Japan or the ‘wind in the spring sunshine’.

Both the Hana-ikada and Spring Breeze watches are priced at £3,600 and are available to pre-order now at Grand Seiko .