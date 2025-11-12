Jump to category:

Best Black Friday deals on watches under £500 – bargains from Seiko, Hamilton, Tissot and more

These early Black Friday deals are great for bolstering your watch box on a budget

Black Friday watches under £500
(Image credit: Chisholm Hunter / Beaverbrooks)
Jump to category:
Sam Cross's avatar
By
published
in Deals

With Black Friday now right around the corner, deals are already flooding in from a wide range of different retailers and manufacturers. For lovers of the best watches, I've already been trawling through the early bargains, with a view to finding the best affordable pieces to bolster your collection with.

As T3's go-to watch lover, I've got years of experience when it comes to hunting down bargains on timepieces. Each year, the offering seems to get even more impressive, with the kind of deals that make you want to drain your savings account.

T3's Top Three

I've pulled together the best of the best so far, and I'll continue to update this page with more as the deals progress over the coming weeks. You can also shop further Black Friday watch deals from our trusted partners at Goldsmiths, Chisholm Hunter, Beaverbrooks and Jura Watches.

Dive watches

Detrash Au.M.G.
Detrash Au.M.G.: was £375 now £335 at detrash.com
Read moreRead less

Save £40 and snag a free strap on any Detrash dive watch!

View Deal
Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba
Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba: was £645 now £450 at Goldsmiths
Read moreRead less

Save £195 on this hidden gem.

View Deal
Seiko Presage 40.5mm
Seiko Presage 40.5mm: was £490 now £290 at Goldsmiths
Read moreRead less

A vintage-styled dive watch under £300? Sign me up.

View Deal
Seiko Seiko Prospex Save the Ocean Monster
Seiko Seiko Prospex Save the Ocean Monster: was £500 now £350 at Chisholm Hunter
Read moreRead less

This chunky diver is bang on trend right now.

View Deal
Seiko Prospex King Samurai
Seiko Prospex King Samurai: was £560 now £450 at Chisholm Hunter
Read moreRead less

A classic looking dive watch at a great price.

View Deal

Chronographs

Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Go Large
Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Go Large: was £660 now £399 at Goldsmiths
Read moreRead less

Snag a killer chronograph for a bargain price.

View Deal

GMT watches

Seiko Presage Cocktail Time GMT 'Rusty Nail'
Seiko Presage Cocktail Time GMT 'Rusty Nail': was £520 now £415 at Chisholm Hunter
Read moreRead less

This classic style is perfect for classier looks.

View Deal
Seiko Presage 60s Road Trip GMT
Seiko Presage 60s Road Trip GMT: was £580 now £460 at Chisholm Hunter
Read moreRead less

Classic styling makes this GMT effortless to wear.

View Deal

Dress watches

Hamilton American Classic Boulton
Hamilton American Classic Boulton: was £640 now £490.50 at Chisholm Hunter
Read moreRead less

A personal guilty pleasure of mine, and a bargain for less than £500.

View Deal
Tissot T-Classic 40mm
Tissot T-Classic 40mm: was £620 now £395 at Goldsmiths
Read moreRead less

Pair with your sharpest black suit and you're ready for everything from boardrooms to bars.

View Deal
Citizen Classic 40mm
Citizen Classic 40mm: was £299 now £200 at Goldsmiths
Read moreRead less

This slick dress watch is a must have at this price.

View Deal
Tissot Everytime
Tissot Everytime: was £280 now £195 at Goldsmiths
Read moreRead less

A fine addition whether you own no watches or 100 of them.

View Deal
Tissot Lovely 20mm
Tissot Lovely 20mm: was £345 now £275 at Chisholm Hunter
Read moreRead less

A rogue choice, but with the current trend for smaller watches, I think this is an underappreciated piece.

View Deal
Seiko Presage Cocktail Time
Seiko Presage Cocktail Time: was £399 now £320 at Chisholm Hunter
Read moreRead less

A classic dress watch that needs no introduction.

View Deal

Field watches

Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz
Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz: was £375 now £335 at Beaverbrooks
Read moreRead less

The classic Khaki Field, now in a cheaper package.

View Deal
Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical
Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical: was £615 now £500 at Chisholm Hunter
Read moreRead less

This classic field watch is stealthy in black dress.

View Deal

Sport watches

Casio G-Shock Gravitymaster
Casio G-Shock Gravitymaster: was £279 now £179 at Chisholm Hunter
Read moreRead less

Save £100 on this neat G-Shock at Chisholm Hunter.

View Deal
Seiko 5 Sports SKX Midi Teal
Seiko 5 Sports SKX Midi Teal: was £300 now £240 at Chisholm Hunter
Read moreRead less

The watch that broke the internet now won't break your bank.

View Deal
Seiko 5 Sports New Regatta Timer
Seiko 5 Sports New Regatta Timer: was £300 now £240 at Chisholm Hunter
Read moreRead less

A quirky pick from the Seiko 5 Sports range.

View Deal
Casio G-Shock 5600 Beach Time Lapse
Casio G-Shock 5600 Beach Time Lapse: was £99.90 now £49 at Goldsmiths
Read moreRead less

This Casio G-Shock in a bargain at half price!

View Deal
Casio G-Shock GM-2100WS
Casio G-Shock GM-2100WS: was £179 now £89 at Goldsmiths
Read moreRead less

Another half price G-Shock?! The folks at Goldsmiths are treating us...

View Deal
Citizen Eco-Drive 41mm
Citizen Eco-Drive 41mm: was £289 now £145 at Goldsmiths