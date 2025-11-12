Best Black Friday deals on watches under £500 – bargains from Seiko, Hamilton, Tissot and more
These early Black Friday deals are great for bolstering your watch box on a budget
With Black Friday now right around the corner, deals are already flooding in from a wide range of different retailers and manufacturers. For lovers of the best watches, I've already been trawling through the early bargains, with a view to finding the best affordable pieces to bolster your collection with.
As T3's go-to watch lover, I've got years of experience when it comes to hunting down bargains on timepieces. Each year, the offering seems to get even more impressive, with the kind of deals that make you want to drain your savings account.
T3's Top Three
- Detrash dive watch: £40 off with FREE strap
- Cool Casio G-Shock: half price – now just £49
- Classy Citizen watch: £99 off a must-have dress watch
I've pulled together the best of the best so far, and I'll continue to update this page with more as the deals progress over the coming weeks. You can also shop further Black Friday watch deals from our trusted partners at Goldsmiths, Chisholm Hunter, Beaverbrooks and Jura Watches.
Dive watches
Save £40 and snag a free strap on any Detrash dive watch!
Save £195 on this hidden gem.
A vintage-styled dive watch under £300? Sign me up.
This chunky diver is bang on trend right now.
A classic looking dive watch at a great price.
Chronographs
Snag a killer chronograph for a bargain price.
GMT watches
This classic style is perfect for classier looks.
Classic styling makes this GMT effortless to wear.
Dress watches
A personal guilty pleasure of mine, and a bargain for less than £500.
Pair with your sharpest black suit and you're ready for everything from boardrooms to bars.
This slick dress watch is a must have at this price.
A fine addition whether you own no watches or 100 of them.
A rogue choice, but with the current trend for smaller watches, I think this is an underappreciated piece.
A classic dress watch that needs no introduction.
Field watches
The classic Khaki Field, now in a cheaper package.
This classic field watch is stealthy in black dress.
Sport watches
Save £100 on this neat G-Shock at Chisholm Hunter.
The watch that broke the internet now won't break your bank.
A quirky pick from the Seiko 5 Sports range.
This Casio G-Shock in a bargain at half price!
Another half price G-Shock?! The folks at Goldsmiths are treating us...