9 Seiko watches I'd buy in the Amazon Prime Day sale – including bargains from King Seiko and Grand Seiko

We're just hours away from the shopping madness of yet another Amazon Prime Day, and – as ever – I'm here to help you find the best deals out there on watches. While Amazon won't be the first place you think of in that regard, they often have a few good deals, with many other brands running in parallel.

I've already rounded up the best watch deals overall, and in doing so stumbled across a wide array of bargains from one of my favourite brands. Seiko is a beloved watch manufacturer, and spans the breadth of the industry through its King Seiko and Grand Seiko options.

There's something here to suit every taste and price point, but hurry – there's nothing to say the deals won't end pretty quickly.

Seiko Prospex 1965 Revival Diver's 3-day
Seiko Prospex 1965 Revival Diver's 3-day: was £1,380 now £1,035 at Goldsmiths

One of the best dive watches I've ever used, now 25% off!

Seiko Quartz Chronograph
Seiko Quartz Chronograph: was £218.26 now £169.68 at Amazon

This cool chronograph at Amazon is a total bargain.

Grand Seiko Heritage Mount Iwate - Autumn Dusk
Grand Seiko Heritage Mount Iwate - Autumn Dusk: was £5,500 now £3,995 at Chisholm Hunter

If I could only buy one deal right now, it'd be this one – absolutely stunning.

Seiko 5 Sports SNXS
Seiko 5 Sports SNXS: was £340 now £205 at Goldsmiths

A Seiko 5 is a must-have and this one is a total bargain.

King Seiko KS1969
King Seiko KS1969: was £2,750 now £2,060 at Goldsmiths

One of my favourite watches at a real bargain price.

Seiko Presage 'Rusty Nail' Cocktail Time GMT
Seiko Presage 'Rusty Nail' Cocktail Time GMT: was £520 now £415 at Chisholm Hunter

This classy Cocktail Time GMT punches way above its weight.

King Seiko KSK 6L
King Seiko KSK 6L: was £2,930 now £1,758 at Jura Watches

A classy everyday watch with a whopping 40% slashed from the price. But hurry, it's the last one!

Seiko Prospex Sumo Divers 200m
Seiko Prospex Sumo Divers 200m: was £780 now £545 at Goldsmiths

A classic dive watch with a hefty price cut.

Seiko Presage Classic Series 'Araigaki'
Seiko Presage Classic Series 'Araigaki': was £900 now £675 at Chisholm Hunter

There's only one left, but snagging this Seiko at this price is a real bargain.

