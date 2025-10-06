9 Seiko watches I'd buy in the Amazon Prime Day sale – including bargains from King Seiko and Grand Seiko

We're just hours away from the shopping madness of yet another Amazon Prime Day, and – as ever – I'm here to help you find the best deals out there on watches. While Amazon won't be the first place you think of in that regard, they often have a few good deals, with many other brands running in parallel.

I've already rounded up the best watch deals overall, and in doing so stumbled across a wide array of bargains from one of my favourite brands. Seiko is a beloved watch manufacturer, and spans the breadth of the industry through its King Seiko and Grand Seiko options.

Seiko Chronograph just £169.68 at Amazon

Limited edition Grand Seiko over £1,500 off

Classy Cocktail Time GMT over £100 off

There's something here to suit every taste and price point, but hurry – there's nothing to say the deals won't end pretty quickly.