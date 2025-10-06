9 Seiko watches I'd buy in the Amazon Prime Day sale – including bargains from King Seiko and Grand Seiko
Pick up a sweet deal from the iconic Japanese watch brand
We're just hours away from the shopping madness of yet another Amazon Prime Day, and – as ever – I'm here to help you find the best deals out there on watches. While Amazon won't be the first place you think of in that regard, they often have a few good deals, with many other brands running in parallel.
I've already rounded up the best watch deals overall, and in doing so stumbled across a wide array of bargains from one of my favourite brands. Seiko is a beloved watch manufacturer, and spans the breadth of the industry through its King Seiko and Grand Seiko options.
Seiko Chronograph just £169.68 at Amazon
Limited edition Grand Seiko over £1,500 off
Classy Cocktail Time GMT over £100 off
There's something here to suit every taste and price point, but hurry – there's nothing to say the deals won't end pretty quickly.
One of the best dive watches I've ever used, now 25% off!
This cool chronograph at Amazon is a total bargain.
If I could only buy one deal right now, it'd be this one – absolutely stunning.
A Seiko 5 is a must-have and this one is a total bargain.
One of my favourite watches at a real bargain price.
This classy Cocktail Time GMT punches way above its weight.
A classy everyday watch with a whopping 40% slashed from the price. But hurry, it's the last one!
A classic dive watch with a hefty price cut.
There's only one left, but snagging this Seiko at this price is a real bargain.
