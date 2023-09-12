5 natural remedies that will help reverse hair loss

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Beginning to lose your hair at any age can be the start of a long adjustment. Many people are comfortable with it, fully embracing their new look. Others may struggle with accepting hair loss, looking for any methods and techniques that will help them induce the hair to grow back again.

If you fall under the latter, then you have already tried your fair share of the best hair growth shampoos. However, new research is released everyday around the science behind hair loss, and whether someone can actually grow their hair back by themselves. New research is also released daily about the power of natural ingredients and whether they work better than chemical or medical treatments. Whether you're cleaning a barbecue using natural products or wondering how to naturally boost your metabolism, there is a lot of conflicting advice out there.

Well, we've decided to put these two debates together and explore the different natural remedies available for improving hair loss. Before you call it quits and opt for the clippers, why don't you keep reading and see if anything takes your fancy.

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is known for having a variety of healing properties, but it has been used for a long time as a natural hair loss treatment. As well as soothing the scalp and conditioning the hair, it can also reduce dandruff and unblock hair follicles that may be blocked by excess oil. Due to containing hair-strengthening ingredients such as amino acids and Vitamin C, it can also make your hair follicles healthier and decrease the risk of breakage.

You can try applying pure aloe vera gel to your scalp a few times a week, or find a shampoo and conditioner that contain Aloe vera. Try Faith in Nature's Aloe Vera Shampoo if you're not sure where to start - it's affordable and has a strong 5-star reputation.

2. Rosemary oil

Rosemary oil is quickly becoming a popular natural treatment for hair loss. It has also undergone a number of scientific trials, making it one of the more reputable natural remedies for hair loss. One study found rosemary oil to even be effective in managing symptoms of Alopecia.

It's known to strengthen circulation and improve blood supply to hair follicles, preventing them from being deprived of essential blood supply. Depriving the hair follicles of a sufficient blood supply can lead to hair loss over time.

Use daily by applying 4-5 drops onto your scalp and massage into your roots. Leave it be for 10 minutes and then rinse it out.

Nature Spell's Rosemary Oil comes highly recommended.

3. Onion juice

When added to the hair and scalp, onion juice can help increase hair density, hair growth, and even regeneration. The sulphur from onions also helps promote collagen production which is responsible for the upkeep of healthy skin cells and hair growth. It was also found in a 2002 study that those who used onion juice as a hair loss treatment had increased signs of hair growth when compared to those using water.

If you're feeling brave and feel like trying this one out, cut an onion in half (or even juice one if you have time) and apply on your scalp before bed. However, remember to take a shower in the morning!

4. Liquorice root

Liquorice root has a number of beneficial qualities when it comes to naturally treating hair loss. It can help to stimulate hair growth by producing a tingling effect on the scalp, stimulating the flow of blood to the scalp. Liquorice root can also open up pores and strengthen weakened hair follicles, which is often the cause of hair loss in the first place.

Like Aloe vera, it can also commonly be found in shampoos and conditioners. Give the KORRES Liquorice & Urtica Shampoo a try if you're interested!

5. Egg yolk

You may not have heard of this one, but an egg yolk hair mask is a great a natural remedy for hair loss. Due to their high levels of protein, it's one of the natural hair loss remedies that actually works. Applying egg yolk topically to your scalp can infuse your roots with vitamins, meaning any hair growth will come out stronger and be less prone to breakage and shedding.

Begin by mixing one egg and one tablespoon of olive oil in a bowl and apply the shampoo after washing your hair. Let the mask sit for 10 minutes and then rinse it out.

