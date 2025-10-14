Loop collabs with Swarovski on the most luxurious earplugs you've ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY Loop has teamed up with Swarovski to launch the limited-edition Loop x Swarovski Experience 2 earplugs. Created to celebrate Swarovski’s 130th anniversary, they’re hand-finished with crystals and feature Loop’s award-winning sound filtration. The earplugs will be available from 24th October on Swarovski’s website and from 30th October via Loop, priced at £119/€119/$119.

We love Loop Earplugs at T3, and not just because it leads its own field. So, when a brand we already adore teams up with another exciting name, you can bet we get pretty excited.

Loop has just announced its partnership with Swarovski, debuting the Loop x Swarovski Experience 2, a limited-edition pair of earplugs. Created to celebrate Swarovski’s 130th anniversary, they're hand-finished with Swarovski crystals and feature Loop’s award-winning sound filtration.

The Loop x Swarovski Experience 2 will be available from Friday 24th October on Swarovski's website and from 30th October via Loop, priced at £119/€119/$119.

(Image credit: Loop Earplugs)

This isn’t Loop’s first high-profile collaboration after previously teaming up with McLaren and Tomorrowland, but it marks the brand's first partnership with a renowned fashion house.

The earplugs are crafted in glossy chrome with eight Millennia-cut Swarovski crystals set in 3D-printed bezels, all packaged in a custom Swarovski case. The Experience 2 earplugs themselves offer 17 dB of noise reduction without impacting sound quality, making them as functional as they are fashionable.

(Image credit: Loop Earplugs)

“This collaboration marks a milestone moment in our journey – venturing beyond noise control into the world of premium lifestyle products," says Maarten Bodewes, co-founder of Loop Earplugs. "Partnering with Swarovski allows us to blend timeless craftsmanship with forward-looking innovation and redefine what an earplug can stand for.”