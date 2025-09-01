These Bluetooth 6 ANC buds deliver space-age spec for a down-to-earth price
No-frills earbuds with Hi-Res Audio, low latency mode and impressive battery life, all for a very low price
Quick Summary
Moondrop's new earbuds deliver Hi-Res LDAC streaming, ANC and custom tuning for a rock-bottom price.
You can pick a pair up for just £39.99 / $39.99.
Moondrop has launched a set of ultra-affordable ANC earbuds with impressive specifications for the price. That includes LDAC audio, planar magnetic drivers and Bluetooth 6. The recommended retail price is just £39.99 / $39.99 (about €46 / AU$82).
That's usually a low price for wireless earbuds with even basic features, but these also promise AI-powered customisation and tuning, low latency mode for gaming, Hi-Res Audio support at up to 24-bit/92kHz, and feed-forward noise cancellation that removes outside audio without also cutting the bass frequencies.
So the Moondrop Space Travel 2 Ultra buds are seemingly great value when you consider that some of the best earbuds cost much more.
For example, even at sale prices, Sony's WF-1000XM5 and Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are five times the price.
Moondrop Space Travel 2 Ultra: key features
Moondrop is known for its affordable wired IEMs, and its move into the affordable wireless earbud market has been well received by headphone fans. The Ultra is a more premium version of its recently released Space Travel 2 earbuds with a more sober colour scheme and an improved fit and specification.
The drivers here are 13mm single-magnetic annular planar drivers, but it's worth noting that these are small square planars – a more budget option than the audiophile planar drivers in premium headphones. They are more typically found as part of a hybrid IEM setup than as the sole drivers.
Battery life is a decent seven hours with a further 24 in the charging case when streaming with AAC. LDAC will reduce that slightly because it's more demanding.
I haven't heard these earbuds yet, but with improved ANC and the promise of better bass too, the Space Travel 2 Ultra could be an excellent fuss-free option for budget earbud buyers.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
