Bose's 2nd Gen QuietComfort Ultra Headphones add these killer features

Quick Summary Bose has quietly revealed the latest QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, now in 2nd Gen form. The updated over-ears feature USB-C audio, upgraded battery life, improved active noise-cancelling, and a Cinema Mode.

Bose is well-known for making some of the best headphones for travel in its 5-star QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.

Now, however, the brand has quietly launched that model's second-gen update, the aptly titled QuietComfort Ultra Headphones 2nd Gen.

It's been two years since the first-generation headphones' launched, with their renowned active noise-cancelling (ANC) tech hugely impressing critics and customers alike.

So just what exactly does the upgraded version bring to the party? Here are the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones 2nd Gen's killer new features, in summary:

Improved ANC

(Image credit: Bose)

It's hard to imagine one of the best active noise-cancelling (ANC) systems getting any better, but here we are – Bose says its 2nd Gen model bring "subtle yet meaningful" adjustments.

Those include deeper bass at louder volumes, tuning for a more natural-sounding high-end, and greater audio clarity as the volume is increased.

Bose's ActiveSense technology, which 'reads' a user's ears for an optimum personalised sound profile, has also been improved, using a new algorithm that promises "more precise" ANC results.

USB-C Audio

The big new feature is that USB-C devices can be used for playback via a wired connection, whether a laptop, phone, or other source device – one of the best High-Res Audio digital audio players (DAP), for example.

That means a listening experience that can cater for lossless audio, with up to 16-bit 48kHz catered for across a range of formats. It provides lower latency, too, so gamers ought to be impressed too.

Cinema Mode

(Image credit: Bose)

This new mode, as part of Immersive Audio's options, is designed to "spatialise and balance background audio", while enhancing dialogue clarity – which is great for not only movies, but TV shows and podcasts too.

The new feature will also be added to the already-released 2nd Gen Bose QC Ultra Earbuds, enhancing their worth too – ideal if you prefer in-ears.

Better battery performance

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones 2nd Gen deliver up to 45 hours of battery life per charge; although that's with ANC off – it drops to 30 hours with it on, or 23 hours with Immersive Audio activated.

That's one of Bose's signature sound features, a subtle three-dimensional effect that you can apply at any time, giving a more immersive listen, which adjusts based on your head's movement when wearing these over-ears.

New colours

(Image credit: Bose)

Bose's 2nd Gen headphones come in classic black or white options, termed as Black and White Smoke.

But there are also two limited-edition colourway additions: Driftwood Sand and Midnight Violet.

The first is a cream finish with woody brown components on the product's arms, while the purple-violet delivers a striking hue, as you can see in the image above.

New price

A new product inevitably means a new price point, though, with the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones 2nd Gen commanding a £449 asking price in the UK.

That's like-for-like compared to the original model's release, so anticipate that $429 / AU$659 pricing will also hold, too.

You can order now, for an on-sale date commencing 10 September. However, the original model's price has now dropped, so if you're seeking a deal than that's a good suggestion – if you can forego the upgraded features.