Your Belkin Wemo smart plugs will stop working this week – here’s what you need to do

QUICK SUMMARY Belkin is officially ending support on its Wemo smart home devices, including plugs, switches, sensors, and more. For Belkin Wemo users, they have until 31st January to migrate compatible devices to Apple HomeKit or find replacements.

The day has finally arrived – if you have a Belkin Wemo smart plug , switch, sensor or other smart home device, they’re going to stop working this week. Belkin is officially ending support to a whole list of devices, so if you’re set to be affected, here’s what you need to do.

It was announced mid-2025 that Belkin would be ending support for some of its Wemo smart home devices on 31st January 2026. It was quietly announced via email to Belkin Wemo users that devices using cloud connectivity would stop working, and the Belkin app would stop receiving updates, too.

Now, the time is here as the end of January 2026 is only a couple of days away. Once support ends on your Belkin Wemo device, they lose functionality and will no longer be ‘smart’ as they won’t have features like schedules and remote access. Devices won’t receive firmware updates or fixes either.

If you have any of the following Belkin Wemo products, you may be affected – I’ve sorted them into device type, from plugs, switches and bulbs , to humidifiers and coffee makers.

Wemo Mini Smart Plug

Wemo Outdoor Plug

Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch with Dimmer

Wemo Smart Light Switch

Wemo Switch

Wemo Dimmer Light Switch

Wemo Mini Plugin Switch

Wemo Light Switch

Wemo Light Switch v2

Wemo Smart Light Switch 3-Way

Wemo Zigbee Bulb, E27

Wemo LED Lighting Bundle

Wemo Motion Sensor

Wemo Switch + Motion Sensor

Wemo Insight

Wemo Insight v2

Wemo HomeKit Bridge

Wemo Link

Wemo Humidifier

Wemo CrockPot

Wemo Heater B

Wemo Air Purifier

Wemo Heater A

Wemo Coffee Maker

Wemo Wi-Fi Baby Monitor

Wemo Maker Module

There are a few things you can do if your Belkin Wemo device is impacted. For users of the Wemo Smart Light Switch 3-Way, Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch with Dimmer, Wemo Smart Light Switch, Wemo HomeKit, Wemo Dimmer Light Switch, Wemo Mini Plugin Switch, Wemo Mini Smart Plug and the Wemo Outdoor Plug are Apple Home and HomeKit compatible, so this is what you can do.

Before the end of January deadline, you’ll need to migrate your Belkin Wemo devices so you can continue to use them. For devices that don’t support Apple Home, you’ll need to replace your products before support officially ends.