You can get a Blink Video Doorbell for just £8 in this hidden Amazon deal

Amazon’s Big Deal Days might have wrapped up earlier this week, but the good news is that some impressive discounts are still hanging around. I thought I'd start my morning off by having a quick scroll, and I think I’ve just found one of the best I’ve ever seen.

Right now, there’s a Blink smart home bundle on Amazon that’s been discounted by a massive 74%. The bundle includes the brand new Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which only launched last week and boasts an incredible two-year battery life, as well as the Blink Video Doorbell, one of the best video doorbells around.

The whole bundle is listed at £31.49, which is already a steal. However, if you scroll down the listing, you’ll see the breakdown – the camera alone comes to £23.45, which means the video doorbell is technically just £8.04. For a smart home setup from Blink, that’s kind of unbelievable.

Whilst the video doorbell isn’t Blink’s newest model, it’s still a fantastic pick. You get 1080p HD video, infrared night vision, two-way audio, custom alerts, privacy controls and a long-lasting battery. You can also choose to store your clips in the cloud with a free 30-day Blink subscription trial or locally using the Sync Module 2 and a USB drive which is sold separately.

I don't know about you, but I couldn't have added this to my basket quick enough! However, there's only a few days left to grab the bargain, so I'd recommend being speedy. Go, go, go!