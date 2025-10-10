You can get a Blink Video Doorbell for just £8 in this hidden Amazon deal
...but there's only four days left to claim it
Amazon’s Big Deal Days might have wrapped up earlier this week, but the good news is that some impressive discounts are still hanging around. I thought I'd start my morning off by having a quick scroll, and I think I’ve just found one of the best I’ve ever seen.
Right now, there’s a Blink smart home bundle on Amazon that’s been discounted by a massive 74%. The bundle includes the brand new Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which only launched last week and boasts an incredible two-year battery life, as well as the Blink Video Doorbell, one of the best video doorbells around.
The whole bundle is listed at £31.49, which is already a steal. However, if you scroll down the listing, you’ll see the breakdown – the camera alone comes to £23.45, which means the video doorbell is technically just £8.04. For a smart home setup from Blink, that’s kind of unbelievable.
This smart home bundle is one of the best deals I've ever seen, and I'd recommend you buy it very quickly.
Whilst the video doorbell isn’t Blink’s newest model, it’s still a fantastic pick. You get 1080p HD video, infrared night vision, two-way audio, custom alerts, privacy controls and a long-lasting battery. You can also choose to store your clips in the cloud with a free 30-day Blink subscription trial or locally using the Sync Module 2 and a USB drive which is sold separately.
I don't know about you, but I couldn't have added this to my basket quick enough! However, there's only a few days left to grab the bargain, so I'd recommend being speedy. Go, go, go!
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.