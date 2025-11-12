Ultion Nuki’s new smart lock is here – and it’s had a major design upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY Ultion and Nuki have teamed up again on its new 2025 version of the Ultion Nuki smart lock. The Ultion Nuki 2025 smart lock has upgraded technology and a new design which features a button on the inside that quickly locks or unlocks your door.

Ultion Nuki’s latest smart lock is finally here, and its major design upgrade definitely makes it the best looking smart lock on the market. The Ultion Nuki 2025 has upgraded technology and looks for easier locking and unlocking, and more customisable controls than ever before.

The first-ever Ultion Nuki smart lock came out back in 2022, so the new Ultion Nuki 2025 is definitely a welcome upgrade. Based on the Ultion 3 Star Plus Core, the Ultion Nuki 2025 uses its anti-pick, bump and drill protection technology to further enhance the security of the lock to limit break-ins or forced removal of the lock itself.

The design of the Ultion Nuki 2025 is much more subtle and less obtrusive than other smart locks on the market. The smart lock now has a new sleek design and its external handle can be customised to better match your door. There are seven colours to choose from and multiple fixing sizes for each door or handle type.

But in my opinion, the Ultion Nuki 2025 actually looks better from the inside of the house. While the internal handle is only available in black, white or chrome, the key – no pun intended – feature is the button at the centre. When you press the button, the Ultion Nuki 2025 locks and unlocks your door quicker and easier than before.

(Image credit: Ultion Nuki)

The Ultion Nuki 2025 has the same security features as before, including built-in Wi-Fi so the smart lock recognises your presence when you get close to it and unlocks it. Users can also lock and unlock the door using their smartphone, wireless keypad, and you can still use an old fashioned key as a back-up.

The upgraded Ultion Nuki 2025 smart lock is easy to install and works with Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings, thanks to its Matter compatibility.

The Ultion Nuki 2025 smart lock is available to buy for £339.