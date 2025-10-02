This £9 smart gadget will spot a hidden leak before it becomes a problem

We all know I’m a huge fan of the best budget smart home brands – especially when they have little gadgets that do way more than you’d expect for the price. IKEA is obviously high on that list, and since we’re heading into that season where it feels like everything in the house suddenly decides to break, I had to share this clever little find.

The IKEA BADRING water leakage sensor is one of the trio of smart sensors IKEA launched last year, and it’s definitely left its mark. Priced at just £9/€9.99, it can literally detect a hidden water leak and will start beeping the moment it comes into contact with water.

Personally, I always seem to find random little puddles around my house without any clue where they’ve come from, so you can imagine how handy this gadget is.

(Image credit: IKEA)

If you didn't know, the BADRING also has smart features. This means you can connect to the DIRIGERA hub, and it’ll send a notification straight to your phone via the IKEA Home app whenever a leak is detected. You really don’t find many smart home devices this cheap anymore, which again, makes it a great find.

Before you rush off to buy it from IKEA's online store, don’t forget to check out my roundup of the 20 best IKEA smart home gadgets – because if we're being honest, you’ll probably want more than one.