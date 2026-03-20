Tapo's latest smart home gadget has been leaked – here's all you need to know

QUICK SUMMARY A new Tapo Presence Sensor Dimmer Switch has been spotted in a CSA certification listing, suggesting a launch could happen soon. The smart switch is expected to feature presence and ambient light sensing, and offer energy usage monitoring. Pricing, images and release details haven’t been confirmed yet, but we'll update you as soon as we know more.

A new smart switch from Tapo has appeared in a CSA listing, hinting that it could be the brand’s next smart home gadget. As it’s surfaced through the organisation responsible for standards like Matter and Zigbee, there’s a strong chance the device will support Matter, making it easier to integrate with a wide range of smart home platforms.

The listing refers to the device as the Tapo Presence Sensor Dimmer Switch, and the product details suggests it includes a built-in ambient light sensor that can be used to detect when someone is in the room.

Since this is only a certification listing for now, there’s no word on pricing or availability just yet. However, appearing in the CSA database is usually one of the final steps before a product heads toward launch, so it’s a promising sign that we could see an official announcement soon.

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The listing has appeared on the CSA database (Image credit: CSA)

Alongside the ability to control the best smart lights, the listing also mentions energy usage monitoring. That’s an extra feature compared with some of Tapo’s existing switches and could push the price up slightly. That said, Tapo is known for its affordable products, so any increase likely won’t be dramatic.

Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t include any images of the device yet, but we’ll be keeping an eye out and will update you as soon as more details appear.