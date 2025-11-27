IKEA's Black Friday sale is officially here – these 5 smart home deals are my favourite
They aren't being restocked, so you'll have to move quickly
We’d been wondering for a few weeks whether IKEA would actually join in on Black Friday this year. It did last year, skipped it the year before, so it really could’ve gone either way. Thankfully, it pulled through, and last week announced that IKEA Family members would get some seriously big savings, with discounts up to 90% across a lot of different products.
Now, after that huge smart home launch earlier this month, I was pretty convinced we wouldn’t see any smart gadgets included in the sale. However, once again, I’ve been proven wrong, because a handful have quietly slipped into the lineup.
It’s worth noting that all the smart items discounted come from the SYMFONISK range – the IKEA and Sonos collab that’s now discontinued. That explains the price drops, but they still work perfectly and will continue to do so. So if you’ve ever wanted one, this is your chance to grab a really good deal.
Below, you’ll find the top five I think are worth your attention. Remember that these won’t be restocked, so if you want one, you’ll need to move quickly!
Read moreRead less▼
Available in white or black, the SYMFONISK picture frame is a WiFi speaker and a picture frame in one, allowing high quality Sonos sound to blend throughout your home.
Read moreRead less▼
This SYMFONISK floor lamp provides 180-degree sound and lighting in one, with the bamboo shade giving a warm glow.
Read moreRead less▼
Choose between a white or black speaker and complement with a glass or textile lamp shade, and then enjoy 180-degree sound around your home.
Read moreRead less▼
This floor stand allows you to place SYMFONISK bookshelf speaker wherever you like, and it's perfect for rear speakers in a home theatre system.
Read moreRead less▼
This SYMFONISK shelf provides good music, practical storage space and a built-in wireless charger – and now's your last chance to buy it!
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.