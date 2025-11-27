IKEA's Black Friday sale is officially here – these 5 smart home deals are my favourite

We’d been wondering for a few weeks whether IKEA would actually join in on Black Friday this year. It did last year, skipped it the year before, so it really could’ve gone either way. Thankfully, it pulled through, and last week announced that IKEA Family members would get some seriously big savings, with discounts up to 90% across a lot of different products.

Now, after that huge smart home launch earlier this month, I was pretty convinced we wouldn’t see any smart gadgets included in the sale. However, once again, I’ve been proven wrong, because a handful have quietly slipped into the lineup.

It’s worth noting that all the smart items discounted come from the SYMFONISK range – the IKEA and Sonos collab that’s now discontinued. That explains the price drops, but they still work perfectly and will continue to do so. So if you’ve ever wanted one, this is your chance to grab a really good deal.

Below, you’ll find the top five I think are worth your attention. Remember that these won’t be restocked, so if you want one, you’ll need to move quickly!