Forget Ring – This tried and tested security camera is 60% off in Cyber Monday deal

Arlo’s five-star Ultra 2 security camera is cheaper than ever right now
The Cyber Monday deals have kicked off, and one thing you should definitely buy in this year’s sales is a new security camera.
While Ring has had some amazing discounts this year, you should definitely be looking at Arlo instead as its five-star Ultra 2 security camera is now 60% off in a huge Cyber Monday deal.
Originally priced at £629.99, the Arlo Ultra 2 is now £249.99, saving you £380 on this premium two camera kit. Alongside two cameras, this deal also comes with a free month trial of the Secure AI Monthly plan which offers cloud storage, AI detection and camera replacements – but you can also just buy the cameras without the plan if you’d prefer.
We gave this security camera five stars in our Arlo Ultra 2 review and said it was “is one of the best smart home security systems you can buy… It's beautifully made, comes with everything you need and integrates very well with key smart home platforms.”
Get 60% off the Arlo Ultra 2 in this cheap Cyber Monday deal at Arlo. Available in black or white, the Arlo Ultra 2 has 4K video resolution, advanced colour night vision and a wide 180-field of vision. This two pack camera kit means you can set up one camera for the front of your home and install the other at the back so your home is completely protected from all angles.
For even more cameras – because two just isn’t enough! – Arlo has also dropped its prices on the Arlo Ultra 2 XL add-on camera which is now 60% off. The XL version is slightly longer than the original and it has a super-sized battery so it’s constantly charged at all times.
Get the Arlo Ultra 2 XL for just £134.99 in Arlo’s Black Friday sale. This camera has 4K HDR vision which captures every detail both through the day and night. Like the Ultra 2, the Ultra 2 XL has a built-in spotlight to brighten up your home and spook any unexpected visitors.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
