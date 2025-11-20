Forget Ring – these 3 Eufy security camera deals are what you should buy for Black Friday
Get up to 45% off Eufy security cameras in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale
The Amazon Black Friday Week is officially here, and the best deals you can find in the sale are on smart home devices.
As you might expect, Amazon Echo, Ring and Blink have received huge discounts, but I’m going to be controversial now and tell you to forget Ring, and check out these Eufy security camera deals instead!
Eufy is a reliable, affordable and high quality smart home brand that specialises in security cameras, video doorbells and robot vacuum cleaners. At T3, we’ve tested many Eufy products and have regularly given them four and five star reviews, due to their brilliant monitoring, premium video resolution and no monthly subscription fees.
I’ve rounded up the top three Eufy security camera deals that you should actually buy this Black Friday.
Save £80 on the Eufy E340 in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. This dual security camera has 350-degree coverage, with a 2K telephoto camera for capturing video and pictures up to 50ft away, and a 3K wide-angle camera to cover horizontally and vertically. It also has AI detection and a brightly intense floodlight to illuminate your property and scare off unwanted visitors.
The five-star Eufy S220 is now just £39.99 at Amazon. This deal is on the 1-pack version of the Eufy S220, but you can also get the 2-pack camera discounted down to just £84.99. In our Eufy S220 Security SoloCam review, we gave it five stars and commented that it’s an “excellent security camera with a bunch of features, a reasonable price, and no subscription fee.”
Get 45% off the Eufy S340 in the Amazon Black Friday deals. The Eufy S340 is another dual camera that has 3K resolution and 8-times zoom to enhance video footage. It also has a removable solar panel attached so it can stay fully charged at all times without you having to worry about recharging.
Want more smart home deals? Check out these Black Friday smart home deals LIVE.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.