Forget Ring – these 3 Eufy security camera deals are what you should buy for Black Friday

The Amazon Black Friday Week is officially here, and the best deals you can find in the sale are on smart home devices.

As you might expect, Amazon Echo, Ring and Blink have received huge discounts, but I’m going to be controversial now and tell you to forget Ring, and check out these Eufy security camera deals instead!

Eufy is a reliable, affordable and high quality smart home brand that specialises in security cameras, video doorbells and robot vacuum cleaners. At T3, we’ve tested many Eufy products and have regularly given them four and five star reviews, due to their brilliant monitoring, premium video resolution and no monthly subscription fees.

I’ve rounded up the top three Eufy security camera deals that you should actually buy this Black Friday.

Eufy E340 Security Floodlight Camera: was £219 now £139 at Amazon Save £80 on the Eufy E340 in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. This dual security camera has 350-degree coverage, with a 2K telephoto camera for capturing video and pictures up to 50ft away, and a 3K wide-angle camera to cover horizontally and vertically. It also has AI detection and a brightly intense floodlight to illuminate your property and scare off unwanted visitors.

Eufy S340 Security SoloCam: was £179 now £99 at Amazon Get 45% off the Eufy S340 in the Amazon Black Friday deals. The Eufy S340 is another dual camera that has 3K resolution and 8-times zoom to enhance video footage. It also has a removable solar panel attached so it can stay fully charged at all times without you having to worry about recharging.