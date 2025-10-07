9 best smart lighting deals you should buy this Prime Day, from Philips Hue, Govee and Nanoleaf

Prime Big Deal Days are here! If you’re looking to upgrade your home’s lighting, Amazon’s latest sale has huge savings on smart bulbs, strips, bars, strings and more.

Right now, you can get up to 50% off the best smart lighting from Philips Hue, Govee and Nanoleaf. To help you find the best savings, I’ve rounded up the top nine deals on smart lighting that you should buy this Prime Day – check them out below.

Philips Hue GU10 Smart Spotlight Bulbs (3-Pack): was £139.99 now £89.99 at Amazon The 3-pack version of the Philips Hue GU10 Smart Spotlight Bulbs are now 36% off at Amazon. These smart bulbs offer 400 lumens at 4000K, white and colours, and can fit most lamps and light fittings for versatile use in every room of your house. Read more ▼

Philips Hue Festavia String Lights: was £199.99 now £134.49 at Amazon Perfect for the festive season, the Philips Hue Festavia String Lights is 33% off for Prime Day 2. These fairy lights can be used indoors or outdoors, and are fun additions to any room, especially your Christmas tree! Read more ▼

Govee LED Floor Lamp: was £89.99 now £44.99 at Amazon Get the Govee LED Floor Lamp for half price at Amazon. With 16 million colours to choose from, the Govee LED Floor Lamp elevates your entertainment experience, syncs with music and works with voice commands. Read more ▼

Govee Bedside Touch Table Lamp: was £69.99 now £41.99 at Amazon Add smart lighting to your bedroom with 40% off the Govee Bedside Touch Table Lamp at Amazon. It works as a night light, bedside lamp and with the use of timers and lighting customisations, it can even be a wake-up light. Read more ▼

Govee LED Strip Light 10m: was £27.99 now £14.39 at Amazon Get 49% off the Govee LED Strip Light 10m in Amazon’s Prime sale. With Bluetooth control only, the Govee LED Strip Light 10m uses RGBIC Colour Technology to display multiple colours and gradients to set the mood in your home. Read more ▼

Nanoleaf Elements Hexagon Starter Kit: was £329.99 now £214.99 at Amazon Get 35% off the Nanoleaf Elements Hexagon Starter Kit for Prime Big Deal Days. A nice mix of lighting and home decor, the Nanoleaf Elements Hexagon Starter Kit has a wood look and offers dimmable, wall mood lighting panels. Read more ▼

Nanoleaf Matter Smart Floor Lamp: was £69.99 now £54.59 at Amazon Now under £55, the Nanoleaf Matter Smart Floor Lamp has 72 RGBIC LED lights, 16 million colours and multiple colour temperatures, including cools, warms and neutrals. It sits tall and high in your room and is easy to control via voice, app or remote control. Read more ▼

Nanoleaf Matter Neon Rope Light 5m: was £79.99 now £67.99 at Amazon The Nanoleaf Matter Neon Rope Light 5m is now just £67.99 at Amazon. This LED strip light is bendy and flexible, so you can twist it into shapes to frame your wall, photos, TV and more. Read more ▼