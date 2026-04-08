Simba launches Amazon-exclusive cooling mattress – and the price will surprise you

QUICK SUMMARY Simba has launched the Simbatex Cool Mattress exclusively on Amazon. With prices starting at £349, the Simba Simbatex Cool Mattress is made of cooling, graphite-infused foam to keep you cool while you sleep.

Feel the heat when you sleep? Simba has come up with a mattress solution that’s cooling, affordable and exclusively available on Amazon. The new Simba Simbatex Cool Mattress is made of graphite-infused foam that keeps you cool and supported throughout the night – and prices start at just £349!

If you tend to sweat and overheat during the night, a cooling mattress could be the answer to your problems. The way mattresses do this is by increasing the airflow in its materials which makes it more breathable and less likely to trap heat within the construction.

This is exactly what Simba has done with its Simbatex Cool Mattress , an all-foam mattress which you can only buy on Amazon – that’s right, not even Simba’s own website has this new model. With a medium level of firmness, the Simba Simbatex Cool Mattress is 23cm deep which works to support and cradle your body.

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Moving away from Simba’s traditional hybrid construction, the Simba Simbatex Cool Mattress is only made from foam. Featuring high density and Simbatex foams, the mattress has an open structure to provide five times more airflow than standard memory foam . The cooling foam layer is also infused with graphite to dispel heat away from the body while preventing build-up.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The foam base of the Simba Simbatex Cool Mattress offers seven support zones so it keeps each part of your body comfortable, aligns your spine and reduces aches and pains. Simba states that the Simba Simbatex Cool Mattress is good for all sleep positions, and it’s especially supportive for the hips and shoulders.

The Simba Simbatex Cool Mattress is finished with a soft, knitted cover which is breathable and removable and washable in a washing machine. It looks similar to Simba’s other mattresses and has handles on the sides so you can lift, flip and turn it easily.

Cooling mattresses seem to be Simba’s main focus this year, as the brand recently launched the Simba Cool Foam Mattress Topper , which is designed to sit atop your existing mattress. But if it’s a whole new mattress you want and you’re on a tight budget, the new Simba Simbatex Cool Mattress looks like an affordable, impressive option.

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Exclusively available on Amazon , prices on the Simba Simbatex Cool Mattress start at £349 in a single size. It’s available in single, small double, double and king sizes.

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