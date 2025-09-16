Hatch’s sleep machine helps your baby sleep better – but it’s so cute, I want it for myself!

QUICK SUMMARY Hatch has just launched Hatch Baby, its new sleep machine designed to help your child sleep better. Currently only available in the US, Hatch Baby is a sound machine, wake up light and sleep service all in one.

Sleep device brand Hatch has just announced its newest sleep machine, and it has its cutest design yet. Designed to help your child sleep better, Hatch Baby has been upgraded with new hardware that combines a wake up light, sound machine and sleep coach in one.

Building off the features of its Rest device – which features in our best wake up light guide as the best option for children – Hatch Baby is a new child and baby-focused sleep device that offers sounds, lights and sleep advice for parents.

Compared to the Rest which has an oblong shape, Hatch Baby looks more like a traditional lamp but with a big button on the top which controls the audio, brightness and time. The base of the device acts as a display while the rest of the Hatch Baby machine lights up with different colours, including ‘time-for-bed’ and ‘time-to-rise’ settings.

What sets Hatch Baby apart from other Hatch devices is that it comes with a sleep subscription service. The upgraded hardware and app offer personalised support for parents and families to better understand your child’s sleep. It even has real-time support with sleep consultants as well as a full library of sleep guides and resources.

In the Hatch app, users can choose from personalised sleep schedules that adapt to your child’s age and sleep stage. The app also allows you to manage its routines, lights and sounds via your smartphone.

Similar to the original Rest, Hatch Baby comes with calming lights and sounds, including songs, pink noise and science-backed sounds that have been proven to help babies sleep, like heartbeats.

As a wake up light fan, I’m surprised that more brands haven’t looked into models for babies and children. While I don’t have a child yet, Hatch Baby has such a cute design that I kind of want it for my bedroom.

Hatch Baby is available to buy for $99.99 at Hatch . It comes with a free six-month subscription before it renews for $4.99 a month of $49.99 a year. As of writing, it’s not yet available in the UK.