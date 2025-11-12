I test men's fragrances for a living – here are my favourite Christmas gift sets on sale for Black Friday

One thing I'm always testing here at T3 is men's fragrances. Every week, a new slew of bottles from brands big and small fall across my desk, ready to have their respective scent profiles savoured and unpicked to tell you what's worth buying and what isn't.

It's something I've always been a big fan of. For me, my earliest memories of scent include receiving bottles at Christmas time, and as I've grown older, I've flipped the script, often gifting some really brilliant fragrances to loved ones.

With Black Friday lurking just around the corner, many brands are already offering bargains in advance, helping you to buy products without busting the bank. And if, like me, you enjoy gifting scents for Christmas, there's no better time – I've raided the best men's fragrance gift sets on LOOKFANTASTIC, to help take the guesswork out of spoiling the special fella in your life.

You really can't go wrong with any of these sets, with each one ready to offer a new world of olfactory experience for your loved ones. If you really do need just one recommendation, though, I'd opt for the Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir set.

I recently got my nose on a tester of this bottle and it's practically perfection – the ultimate fragrance for the modern man. It's not too much of any one thing, with notes that fuse beautifully and feel strong and assured. It's a perfect blind buy!