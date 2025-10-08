5 men's fragrance deals under £50 I'd buy in the Amazon Prime Day sale – including Montblanc, Versace and Hugo Boss
Smell better for less with these stellar Prime Day deals
With the autumn Amazon Prime Day sales now in full swing, there are a wide array of killer deals to be had on all sorts of goodies. Today, as we enter the final day of shopping, I'm turning my attention to men's fragrance.
As T3's chief fragrance tester, I've accrued hundreds of hours of whiffing different blends, to help you find the one for you. Add in many years of deal-hunting expertise, and you know you're in the right place to find a bargain.
BOSS Bottled Night 61% off at Amazon
Versace Blue Jeans 60% off at Sephora
I've scoured the sales of both Amazon and a range of our other trusted partners, to find the best bargain bottles on the market right now. Whether you're looking to treat yourself or snag a bargain for a loved one as an early Christmas gift, you won't find better than these.
Save 25% on this iconic Montblanc bottle.
This giant bottle of BOSS is 61% off at Amazon!
This classic scent is 60% off at Sephora.
For a lighter, fresher take, the original BOSS Bottled is a great pick.
A half price bottle from a luxury brand, packed full of citrus and floral notes.
