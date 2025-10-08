5 men's fragrance deals under £50 I'd buy in the Amazon Prime Day sale – including Montblanc, Versace and Hugo Boss

Smell better for less with these stellar Prime Day deals

Fragrances under £50
(Image credit: Amazon / Sephora / LOOKFANTASTIC)
Sam Cross's avatar
By
published
in Deals

With the autumn Amazon Prime Day sales now in full swing, there are a wide array of killer deals to be had on all sorts of goodies. Today, as we enter the final day of shopping, I'm turning my attention to men's fragrance.

As T3's chief fragrance tester, I've accrued hundreds of hours of whiffing different blends, to help you find the one for you. Add in many years of deal-hunting expertise, and you know you're in the right place to find a bargain.

BOSS Bottled Night 61% off at Amazon
Versace Blue Jeans 60% off at Sephora

I've scoured the sales of both Amazon and a range of our other trusted partners, to find the best bargain bottles on the market right now. Whether you're looking to treat yourself or snag a bargain for a loved one as an early Christmas gift, you won't find better than these.

Montblanc Explorer EDP 60ml
Montblanc Explorer EDP 60ml: was £63 now £47.25 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

Save 25% on this iconic Montblanc bottle.

View Deal
BOSS Bottled Night 200ml EDT
BOSS Bottled Night 200ml EDT: was £119 now £46.75 at Amazon

This giant bottle of BOSS is 61% off at Amazon!

View Deal
Versace Blue Jeans 75ml EDT
Versace Blue Jeans 75ml EDT: was £43 now £17.20 at Sephora UK

This classic scent is 60% off at Sephora.

View Deal
BOSS Bottled EDT 50ml
BOSS Bottled EDT 50ml: was £62 now £49.60 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

For a lighter, fresher take, the original BOSS Bottled is a great pick.

View Deal
Dunhill London Icon Racing EDP 100ml
Dunhill London Icon Racing EDP 100ml: was £94 now £47 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

A half price bottle from a luxury brand, packed full of citrus and floral notes.

View Deal
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.