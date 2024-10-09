10 Prime Day men's grooming and skincare deals under $30

The wait is officially over and Amazon has graced us with its Big Deal Days sale once again. The huge retailer has really upped its game this year when it comes to deals, and I won't lie, I'm impressed.

I've already covered the discount on T3's favourite electric shaver, but it's now time for the bathroom restock bits – that's right, the products you rely on everyday to stay looking suave.

Below you'll find 10 impressive skincare and grooming deals you won't want to miss. With the best moisturisers, best razors and best shampoos all on offer, keep scrolling to get your bathroom cabinet brimming with the essentials.

Brickell Men's Daily Essential Face Moisturizer: was $35, now $23.20 at Amazon (save $12)

This light, fast-absorbing oil free facial moisturizer for men is packed with potent natural ingredients. It works for any skin type, and will nourish, renew and protect your face without clogging pores.

Degree Men Antiperspirant Deodorant (4 pack): was $19.73, now $11.98 at Amazon (save $8)

Degree Men Adventure Antiperspirant Deodorant provides up to 72 hours of nonstop protection against sweat and body odor. Featuring a refreshing, woody scent to keep you feeling energized, this four pack is set to last you a while.

Kiehl's Facial Fuel Moisturizer: was $33, now $23.19 at Amazon (save $10)

This moisturizer from Kiehl's will leave your face feeling refreshed and hydrated thanks to the Vitamin C and E-enriched formula. Formulated for men's skin, it'll welcome in a brighter and healthier complexion.

Gillette Fusion5 Power Mens Razor Blade Refills (8 pack): was $29.94, now $19.99 at Amazon (save $10)

The Gillette Fusion5 Power razor blades feature 5 anti-friction blades that are positioned closely together for incredible comfort and a shave you barely feel. They're compatible with any Gillette 5-blade razor handles.

MANSCAPED The Weed Whacker 2.0 Electric Nose & Ear Hair Trimmer: was $39.99, now $27.99 at Amazon (save $12)

Fitted with a significantly improved stainless steel rotary blade, this second-generation nose & ear hair trimmer provides a closer, easier cut. With a USB-C rechargeable battery, it can operate on its own power supply with up to 45 minutes of runtime.

Method Sea + Surf Body Wash: was $9.99, now $6.99 at Amazon (save $3)

Method's Sea + Surf Body Wash will whisk you away to seaside adventures and wind-capped waves. Also, who doesn't love the packaging?

Head & Shoulders Dandruff Shampoo (2 pack): was $25.99, now $20.79 at Amazon (save $5)

Head & Shoulders' powerful formula targets and eliminates dandruff at the source, providing long-lasting scalp health and leaving hair soft and manageable.

Kenneth Cole Black Body Spray for Men: was $15, now $9 at Amazon (save $6)

Sexy and sophisticated, this body spray from Kenneth Cole is an innovative scent that reflects the elegance and style of the city.

Dove Men 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner (4 pack): was $35.96, now $26.97 at Amazon (save $9)

Dove Men+Care Fresh and Clean Fortifying Shampoo and Conditioner is specially engineered to provide a deep clean that leaves hair visibly stronger and more resilient.