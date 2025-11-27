Best Black Friday Christmas tree deals 2025: pick up your perfect tree for a fraction of the price

Yes, I know it’s only November, but Christmas is slowly creeping up on us. That means it'll be here before we know it, so why wait until December when Black Friday is hands-down the best time to grab an amazing Christmas tree for an even better price?

Stores like John Lewis, The Range and Very have jumped into the festive spirit early, dropping some seriously tempting discounts. Whether you’re after a snow-dusted tree, one that's pre-lit, or something simple and classic, there are plenty of brilliant deals waiting to be snapped up.

Before you have a look, make sure to read our guide on how to make your Christmas tree part of your smart home. We've also done a round up of the best smart Christmas tree lights if you're interested as well.

Best Christmas Tree Discounts 2025

Amazon: up to 20% off trees, wreaths and decorations

Balsam Hill: up to 50% off and free delivery on trees and decorations

Christmas Tree World: up to 60% off trees

Habitat: up to a third off Christmas trees with code XMAS30

John Lewis: up to 20% off best-selling Christmas trees

Robert Dyas: save up to £25 on trees, wreaths and lights

The Range: up to 50% off trees, lights and decorations

Very Home: save up to £80 across the entire Christmas tree range

Wayfair: save across all Christmas trees with fast delivery

Best Black Friday Christmas Tree Deals 2025

Habitat Christmas Tree (10ft): was £130 now £91 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ This Habitat 10ft Christmas Tree is perfect if you're looking for something on the bigger side, but don't forget to use the code XMAS30 at checkout.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

Artificial vs real: which Christmas tree is best?

When it comes to choosing between artificial and real Christmas trees, it really depends on what matters most to you. Real trees are the eco-friendlier option, as they’re fully biodegradable, recyclable and can even be turned into mulch. They also smell incredible and instantly make your home feel festive.

Artificial trees, on the other hand, are made from plastic and steel, so they take more energy to produce and will eventually end up in landfill. However, if you keep an artificial tree for five years or more, its environmental impact drops considerably. They’re also far less maintenance, meaning there's no daily pine-needle cleanup and no worrying about keeping it watered.