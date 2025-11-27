Best Black Friday Christmas tree deals 2025: pick up your perfect tree for a fraction of the price

It's certainly beginning to look a lot like Christmas with these deals

Christmas tree
(Image credit: Arun Kuchibhotla / Unsplash)
Yes, I know it’s only November, but Christmas is slowly creeping up on us. That means it'll be here before we know it, so why wait until December when Black Friday is hands-down the best time to grab an amazing Christmas tree for an even better price?

Stores like John Lewis, The Range and Very have jumped into the festive spirit early, dropping some seriously tempting discounts. Whether you’re after a snow-dusted tree, one that's pre-lit, or something simple and classic, there are plenty of brilliant deals waiting to be snapped up.

Best Christmas Tree Discounts 2025

Amazon: up to 20% off trees, wreaths and decorations

Balsam Hill: up to 50% off and free delivery on trees and decorations

Christmas Tree World: up to 60% off trees

Habitat: up to a third off Christmas trees with code XMAS30

John Lewis: up to 20% off best-selling Christmas trees

Robert Dyas: save up to £25 on trees, wreaths and lights

The Range: up to 50% off trees, lights and decorations

Very Home: save up to £80 across the entire Christmas tree range

Wayfair: save across all Christmas trees with fast delivery

Best Black Friday Christmas Tree Deals 2025

We R Christmas Pre-Lit Traditional Fir Multi-Function Christmas Tree (6ft)
We R Christmas Pre-Lit Traditional Fir Multi-Function Christmas Tree (6ft): was £299.99 now £164.99 at werchristmas.co.uk
This exquisite tree exudes an air of traditional grandiosity, seamlessly fitting into both classic and contemporary settings. It also comes in six different heights, but be quick, they're selling out fast!

Balsam Hill Canadian Blue Green Spruce Tree (7ft)
Balsam Hill Canadian Blue Green Spruce Tree (7ft): was £839 now £399 at Balsam Hill UK
This artificial Christmas tree is made with 100% Classic Needle foliage for a full, abundant look, and you can choose from a variety of heights and lighting options that suit your space and decorating style.

Cox & Cox Young Pine Pre-Lit Christmas Tree (6ft)
Cox & Cox Young Pine Pre-Lit Christmas Tree (6ft): was £195 now £146.25 at Cox and Cox
This beautiful Young Pine Pre-Lit Tree stands majestically, with more than 1799 realistic tips and a traditionally bushy shape. You'll also need the promo code BLACKFRIDAY to make the most of the discount.

La Redoute Caspar Artificial Christmas Tree (7ft)
La Redoute Caspar Artificial Christmas Tree (7ft): was £159.99 now £127.99 at La Redoute UK
With a natural look, this 2.10 metre Caspar artificial Christmas tree will make the eyes of young and old alike shine, especially with 20% off!

Balsam Hill Silverado Slim (7ft)
Balsam Hill Silverado Slim (7ft): was £459 now £299 at Balsam Hill UK
The Silverado Slim pays homage to the tranquil beauty of the historic Silverado Trail, a narrow winding road that hugs the east side of the Valley. 

Habitat Christmas Tree (10ft)
Habitat Christmas Tree (10ft): was £130 now £91 at Argos
This Habitat 10ft Christmas Tree is perfect if you're looking for something on the bigger side, but don't forget to use the code XMAS30 at checkout.

Very Home Sherwood Real Look Full Christmas Tree (7ft)
Very Home Sherwood Real Look Full Christmas Tree (7ft): was £259.99 now £229.99 at very.co.uk
This breathtaking 7ft Sherwood tree is the perfect way to bring the beauty of a real Christmas tree into your home without having to worry about vacuuming pine needles for months afterwards.

Three Posts Mixed Pine Green Artificial Christmas Tree (7ft)
Three Posts Mixed Pine Green Artificial Christmas Tree (7ft): was £79.99 now £59.99 at Wayfair UK
With branch tips, this artificial Christmas tree has plenty of space for all of your favourite decorations, and it is sure to be the eye-catching centrepiece of your seasonal living room.

The White Company Grand Spruce Christmas Tree (6ft)
The White Company Grand Spruce Christmas Tree (6ft): was £275 now £220 at The White Company
With a lovely traditional look, this enchanting 6ft tree is in the most natural shade of green and is made using high-quality faux foliage. Use the code WHITE20 to get the discount.

Whitestores Colorado Fir Christmas Tree (5ft)
Whitestores Colorado Fir Christmas Tree (5ft): was £69 now £50 at White Stores
For something a little shorter, the Colorado offers a traditional teardrop frame with bundles of character, perfect for any family living space.

Artificial vs real: which Christmas tree is best? 

When it comes to choosing between artificial and real Christmas trees, it really depends on what matters most to you. Real trees are the eco-friendlier option, as they’re fully biodegradable, recyclable and can even be turned into mulch. They also smell incredible and instantly make your home feel festive.

Artificial trees, on the other hand, are made from plastic and steel, so they take more energy to produce and will eventually end up in landfill. However, if you keep an artificial tree for five years or more, its environmental impact drops considerably. They’re also far less maintenance, meaning there's no daily pine-needle cleanup and no worrying about keeping it watered.

Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

