Best Black Friday Christmas tree deals 2025: pick up your perfect tree for a fraction of the price
It's certainly beginning to look a lot like Christmas with these deals
Yes, I know it’s only November, but Christmas is slowly creeping up on us. That means it'll be here before we know it, so why wait until December when Black Friday is hands-down the best time to grab an amazing Christmas tree for an even better price?
Stores like John Lewis, The Range and Very have jumped into the festive spirit early, dropping some seriously tempting discounts. Whether you’re after a snow-dusted tree, one that's pre-lit, or something simple and classic, there are plenty of brilliant deals waiting to be snapped up.
Before you have a look, make sure to read our guide on how to make your Christmas tree part of your smart home. We've also done a round up of the best smart Christmas tree lights if you're interested as well.
Best Christmas Tree Discounts 2025
Amazon: up to 20% off trees, wreaths and decorations
Balsam Hill: up to 50% off and free delivery on trees and decorations
Christmas Tree World: up to 60% off trees
Habitat: up to a third off Christmas trees with code XMAS30
John Lewis: up to 20% off best-selling Christmas trees
Robert Dyas: save up to £25 on trees, wreaths and lights
The Range: up to 50% off trees, lights and decorations
Very Home: save up to £80 across the entire Christmas tree range
Wayfair: save across all Christmas trees with fast delivery
Best Black Friday Christmas Tree Deals 2025
Read moreRead less▼
This exquisite tree exudes an air of traditional grandiosity, seamlessly fitting into both classic and contemporary settings. It also comes in six different heights, but be quick, they're selling out fast!
Read moreRead less▼
This artificial Christmas tree is made with 100% Classic Needle foliage for a full, abundant look, and you can choose from a variety of heights and lighting options that suit your space and decorating style.
Read moreRead less▼
This beautiful Young Pine Pre-Lit Tree stands majestically, with more than 1799 realistic tips and a traditionally bushy shape. You'll also need the promo code BLACKFRIDAY to make the most of the discount.
Read moreRead less▼
With a natural look, this 2.10 metre Caspar artificial Christmas tree will make the eyes of young and old alike shine, especially with 20% off!
Read moreRead less▼
The Silverado Slim pays homage to the tranquil beauty of the historic Silverado Trail, a narrow winding road that hugs the east side of the Valley.
Read moreRead less▼
This Habitat 10ft Christmas Tree is perfect if you're looking for something on the bigger side, but don't forget to use the code XMAS30 at checkout.
Read moreRead less▼
This breathtaking 7ft Sherwood tree is the perfect way to bring the beauty of a real Christmas tree into your home without having to worry about vacuuming pine needles for months afterwards.
Read moreRead less▼
With branch tips, this artificial Christmas tree has plenty of space for all of your favourite decorations, and it is sure to be the eye-catching centrepiece of your seasonal living room.
Read moreRead less▼
With a lovely traditional look, this enchanting 6ft tree is in the most natural shade of green and is made using high-quality faux foliage. Use the code WHITE20 to get the discount.
Read moreRead less▼
For something a little shorter, the Colorado offers a traditional teardrop frame with bundles of character, perfect for any family living space.
Artificial vs real: which Christmas tree is best?
When it comes to choosing between artificial and real Christmas trees, it really depends on what matters most to you. Real trees are the eco-friendlier option, as they’re fully biodegradable, recyclable and can even be turned into mulch. They also smell incredible and instantly make your home feel festive.
Artificial trees, on the other hand, are made from plastic and steel, so they take more energy to produce and will eventually end up in landfill. However, if you keep an artificial tree for five years or more, its environmental impact drops considerably. They’re also far less maintenance, meaning there's no daily pine-needle cleanup and no worrying about keeping it watered.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.