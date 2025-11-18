Nutribullet launches its speediest blender yet – but it’s the price you’ll love

QUICK SUMMARY Nutribullet has just launched two new blenders, both of which come with powerful new motors for speedy blending and blitzing. The standout of the two launches is the Nutribullet Ultra Plus+, a 3-in-1 blender, food processor and grinder, featuring a new Ultra Motor base.

Nutribullet has just launched its speediest blenders yet. The new Nutribullet Ultra Plus+ and the Nutribullet Turbo both have powerful new motors and bases that quickly and expertly blend, crush and blitz your ingredients – but it’s the price you’ll love the most.

As one of the best blender manufacturers on the market, Nutribullet has had some seriously impressive releases this year, including a full new range of portable, personal blenders and an exciting McLaren F1 Team collaboration . But its latest blenders might be its most powerful yet.

The new Nutribullet Ultra Plus+ is the blender I’m most excited about. As a 3-in-1 blender system, the Nutribullet Ultra Plus+ comes with a new Ultra Motor Base that acts as a personal blender, food processor and a coffee or spice grinder all in one.

The motor has 1200W of power, and comes with multiple accessories, like a processor base, and extractor, chopping and grinder blades to whizz through the three functions. Despite its three functionalities, the Nutribullet Ultra Plus+ is compact and only weighs 4.3kg so it won’t take up much space in your kitchen.

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

While Nutribullet is best known for its push-down controls, the Nutribullet Ultra Plus+ has a glow display that illuminates the different controls when you attach the different accessories. Users can choose automated blending or pulsing by just tapping the button, and it’s designed to operate as quietly as possible.

The other new product launch from Nutribullet is the Nutribullet Turbo . It’s not as powerful as the Ultra Plus+, but it still has a 1000W motor that expertly chops and blends ingredients, including ice. It comes with rapid extractor blades for smooth drinks, and two blending cups to make multiple servings.

What surprised me most about the new Nutribullet blenders was the price, as they’re seriously affordable. As the more advanced model, the Nutribullet Ultra Plus+ is priced at £149.99, while the Nutribullet Turbo is available for just £99.99.