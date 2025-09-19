Keep the summer alive with this top-rated Ninja Slushi alternative – now almost half price!

Just because summer’s over doesn’t mean you have to give up the things you love – and for me, that's slushies. After Ninja launched its its SLUSHi maker last year, it quickly became a must-have for a lot of people, meaning I'm not the only one.

Now, there are more options on the market, including the upgraded INOVIVA Slushie Machine. With a similar design and capacity to the Ninja, it’s become a real contender for frozen drink fans, and now it’s currently heavily discounted, making it the perfect time to grab one.

Right now, you can save just under £130, which feels like a huge steal.

The INOVIVA Slushie Machine has a generous 88oz capacity, which is enough to make slushies for up to nine people at once. It also comes with five intelligent preset programmes, so all you need to do is pour in your drink, select your mode and thickness, Then, in as little as 15 minutes, you’ve got a perfectly chilled, refreshing slushie ready to enjoy.