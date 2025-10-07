Ninja’s best dual basket air fryer is £100 off for Prime Day – but be quick!

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is here which can only mean one thing – the best air fryers are now the cheapest they’ve ever been!

I’ve covered Prime Day for years now, and have tested my fair share of air fryers, so I know the best ones to buy – and which deals are actually good discounts. The best air fryer deal I’ve found this Prime Day is on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer which is now £100 off!

Shop the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer deal

Originally priced at £218.99, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer is now just £119, saving you 46% on one of Ninja’s best dual basket air fryers. This deal is on the 7.6-litre version in black and silver, but you’ll want to be quick – the second Prime Day sale of 2025 will end this week.

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer: was £218.99 now £119 at Amazon Save £100 on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. This air fryer has two baskets which can cook two different foods at different temperatures at the same time. It’s versatile, compact and super easy to use – and now it’s 46% off.

Our frequent air fryer review, Rob Clymo, gave this air fryer four stars in his Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer review . He enjoyed the programmable cooking, six setting options and how ‘fab and flexible’ it was for big dinners or solo meals.

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer can cook up to six portions at a time, either by using both 3.8-litre drawers together for batch cooking or independently for small lunches. Its two cooking zones can be customised by function, time and temperature, and you can choose between air fry, roast, bake, Max Crisp, dehydrate and reheat programmes.