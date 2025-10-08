I loved the Cuisinart XXL Air Fryer, and it just hit an all-new low price for Prime Day

It’s the second day of the Prime Big Deal Days sale, and the discounts are still in full swing. The biggest savings you can find from this year’s sales event is on air fryers – groundbreaking, right?! – and I’ve just found a great deal on one of my favourite models.

I recently tested – and loved – the Cuisinart XXL Air Fryer, and it just hit an all-new low price for Prime Day 2! It’s rare you find a massive dual basket air fryer for under £80, so it’s definitely worth taking advantage of this limited-time deal.

Shop the Cuisinart XXL 10.4L Air Fryer deal

Originally priced at £149.99, the Cuisinart XXL Air Fryer is now just £75.99 at Amazon, saving you £74 on this dual basket air fryer.

Cuisinart XXL 10.4L Air Fryer: was £149.99 now £75.99 at Amazon Get 49% off the Cuisinart XXL Air Fryer in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. It has six programmes to pick from – air fry, bake, roast, grill, dehydrate and Max Crisp – and both baskets are able to cook at different times, temperatures and settings. It looks the part too – if you have enough kitchen space, of course!

I recently tried this air fryer and rated it highly in my Cuisinart XXL Air Fryer review . While it might be too big for some, the Cuisinart XXL Air Fryer offers a huge 10.4-litre capacity that can cater for big families, complex meals and batch cooking.

When I tried the Cuisinart XXL Air Fryer, I enjoyed the touchscreen display and found it very easy to use and clean. I liked how spacious the two 5.2-litre baskets were and was surprised by how quiet the Cuisinart XXL Air Fryer was when in action – a great feat considering its size.

It goes without saying but you’ll need a good sized countertop to fit the Cuisinart XXL Air Fryer in your kitchen! But considering that it can completely replace your oven, it’s worth making the space for. It’s versatile, straightforward and produces delicious food – vegetable traybakes and chicken were my favourite meals cooked in the Cuisinart XXL Air Fryer.

Now under £80, you won’t find a 10.4-litre dual basket air fryer at this cheap of a price!