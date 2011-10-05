Worst tech product placements in movies ever

These are the gadget extras that got more big screen time than we'd like. From Fight Club to Independence Day, T3 unveils the worst tech product placements in movie history

Bypassing the usual pre-film advert space, these days tech's biggest stars spend more time popping up alongside Hollywood's finest in the bid to get you hungry for their latest gadget goodies. Quite what we can read into an Xbox 720 logo appearing in a futuristic Hollywood film, we are not so sure, but here's our pick of the worst tech product placement offenders to have graced the silver screen.

AOL - You've Got Mail

The delightful romcom starring Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan and AOL who - for squeezing the amount of time that they managed in this '98 flick - could well have earned an earlier spot in the end credits.

Apple - Blade Trinity

The gothic vamp flick returned for its third instalment adding Jessica Biel to the ranks, who chose one particular scene to kick ass while listening to an iPod. If not to further draw attention to Apple's PMP pride and joy, Biel's character also proceeded to build a new playlist from iTunes in preparation for her next fiery battle.

Apple - Independence Day

'What's the key to fending off a global alien attack' we hear you ask? How about Jeff Goldblum using his Apple PowerBook... handily compatible with the alien mothership floating above the city. This enables him to to implant a deadly computer virus and the whole nasty episode is neatly resolved in typical Hollywood fashion, with the US (or more accurately Cupertino saving the day.

Microsoft - The Island

Michael Bay's futuristic romp was littered with references to Microsoft, including a particularly blatant plug for Xbox which you can see a clip of here

Bose - Life or Something Like it

Sharing some screen-time with the rather attractive Angelina Jolie can't have been bad for Bose and its Wave Radio/CD player - especially when accompanied by the flagrantly approving statement: "It's made by Bose. It's the best sound quality in the world." Shameful.

Dell and Apple - The Recruit

Talented IT grad student turned CIA computer guru Colin Farrell is first plucked from obscurity by a recruiter from Dell, and before too long is crunching numbers and encrypted data with his Apple Mac, clearly visible on his desk at home. How fickle.

Hewlett Packard - Transformers

Explosion connoisseur Michael Bay is back; this time with the robots in disguise and plenty more tech placements, including one army officer clearly communicating with his wife via the help of a Hewlett Packard computer.

Apple - Mission Impossible

The Apple PowerBook makes an early cinematic debut, coincidentally around about the same time Apple sales are somewhat flagging. What better way for some larger than life publicity than starring alongside the rather squat Tom Cruise? As it turns out, Apple's finest made his Mission slightly more possible.

JVC - I, Robot

Possibly one of the worst product placement offenders ever. If lead star Will Smith wasn't showing off his 2004 'vintage' Converse, he was busy cruising around in his specially built Audi, and playing music on his JVC CD player.

Microsoft - The Day that Earth Stood Still

The remake of the 1951 sci-fi classic laced its sets with heaps of Microsoft emblazoned tech including laptops, Microsoft Virtual Earth, and the cinematic debut of the Microsoft Surface

Nokia 8110 - The Matrix

In possibly one of the most successful examples of letting cinema goers emulate their big screen hero, The Matrix lead Keanu Reeves handset du jour was the easily attainable Nokia 8110. It put Nokia firmly on the map and into most people's pockets by the end of 1996. Sadly, the bullet-time app never made it onboard.

Omega - Tomorrow Never Dies

Bond's never been one to shy away from the odd placement or seven. When Pierce Brosnan assumed the role he spent most of his time showing off the luxurious Omega timepiece welded to his wrist.

Apple - Fight Club

First rule of Fight Club: Don't talk about Fight Club. Second rule of Fight Club: Don't bite the tech hand that feeds you. Something that director David Fincher clearly ignored when he decided to film a scene where an Apple Store gets smashed into.

Sony - Casino Royale

In what seemed like nothing but a 2-hour long, almost fetishistic homage to Sony, Daniel Craig's Bond debut was accompanied by more than a handful of Sony tech. Sony Ericsson phones, Sony Vaio laptops, Cybershot cameras and even the sighting of a Sony Blu-ray player... It could have been called CaSony Royale. See what we did there?

Tivo - Tropic Thunder

America's equivalent to Sky HD got bags of screen-time after numerous name drops by Ben Stiller's agent - played by Matthew McConaughey. If that wasn't enough, McConaughey's character even runs out of the jungle holding the digital video recorder aloft, for all and sundry to stare at longingly.