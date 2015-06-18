T3 Big Read: Right here, Right now - the tech that's driving our cities

Previous Next 3/6

2. Smarter and more efficient cars

The potential to change how we drive in cities – and the impact on air quality, seeing as these cars are powered by electricity rather than fossil fuels – is huge. “I think that once there are a few on the road, it will accelerate quickly,” says Dr Ian Pearson, of future-technology, marketing and strategy consultant Futurizon.

“We'll see the beginnings of replacing public transport with self-driving cars.” This, says Pearson, could be especially true in newly built towns and cities, many of which are likely to appear in the UK as the demand for housing continues to soar.

It all means that owning a car in a future city will not only be unnecessary, but also forbidden. “In cities, you will not be allowed to drive a car,” says James Wallman. “Driverless cars will lead the way; there'll be far fewer accidents and far less pollution.” With such vehicles being on the road at all times, it would open up new space for development.

“You wouldn't have to search for parking; you'd just leave it and it would go off and help someone else to get where they're going,” says Urmson. “Imagine cities where parking garages aren't there, where that land has been turned into homes or turned into parks.”

Google's driverless motors are already on the streets of San Francisco, and are set to come to the UK this summer. Auto-parts maker Delphi's model recently drove from the city to New York. While there was a human in the car in case of emergency, 99 per cent of the trip was completed in automated mode.