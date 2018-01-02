The best straightening hairbrushes 2018

Straightening hairbrushes are big news in the hair technology market at the moment with more and more of us opting for the simplicity of the tool, which brushes and straightens at the same time, cutting styling time drastically.

We tested straightening hairbrushes from the biggest brands, all of which will straighten and tame your hair and save you time in those rushed mornings. The BEST straightening hairbrush? We loved the Glamoriser Straight & Smooth…

How to choose the best straightening hairbrush for you

A straightening hairbrush is for you if you’re looking for ways to reduce your styling time and like the idea of a 2-in-1 tool that’ll brush and straighten your hair simultaneously. If you’re looking for a brush you can use in the morning then slip into your handbag for an after work tidy-up pay attention to the size of the brushes and if or not then come with a protective cap and/or bag.

When deciding on the best straightening hairbrush for you, read our reviews and take into consideration comments on hair type and length, in addition to overall performance results and price point. One woman’s plug in, heat up, brush and go hero can be different to another’s…

So you know, our testing was always done on clean hair that had been roughly blow-dried only. Hair was completely dry (as it always needs to be before you use a straightening hair brush) but not dried straight so it still had the natural wave of our testers thick hair, which is cut in a shoulder length bob. We sectioned hair into three and always used the brushes from root to tip and recommend you do the same.

We are happy to recommend all of the brushes in our top 5 – they’ll all leave you with straight hair, brushed hair. In general, we were really impressed with how silky and frizz-free they left hair. For all of the models reviewed here, we feel that hair looked naturally straight and well presented but not polka straight like you can achieve with hair straighteners. Also, it’s really easy to add root volume and body with a straightening brush – another plus point for hair that looks naturally luscious.

Of course we can only crown one straightening hairbrush as THE BEST on the market and that accolade goes to Glamoriser Straight & Smooth Brush, which will make you look like you’ve spent an age doing your hair, rather than five minutes.

The 5 best straightening hairbrushes

1. Glamoriser Straight & Smooth Brush Reasons to buy + Straight, smooth styles quickly + LCD display and heat ready indicator Reasons to avoid - Not cheap

The Glamoriser Straight & Smooth is styled like a paddle brush and looks and feels like a high-end piece of tech. It has variable heat settings of 80 - 210°C (we recommend staying at 185 ̊ so you don’t damage hair)– you watch on the brush’s screen as it heats up to your chosen temperature. The strong bristles made light work of speeding through hair, straightening, smoothing and adding shine. My hair looked like I’d spend a lot of time styling, when it fact it only took five minutes, which is exactly the point of a straightening hairbrush and why this is our favourite. This multi-voltage brush comes with a heat resistant travel pouch/matt and an UK/EU plug adaptor, making it easy to travel with.

2. DAFNI go A fast dryer and a good looker Reasons to buy + 5 minutes to straight, sleek hair + Fuss-free user experience Reasons to avoid - Most expensive on test

The DAFNI go has a simple yet attractive looking design. It’s easy to grip and feels good in the hand. There is one on/off button which beeps when plugged in, when turned on and again when ready to use (almost instant), which is indicated by the green light also. It heats up to 185 ̊, which is the optimal temperature for healthy hair so you don’t have to worry about damaging your locks. The DAFNI go has strong evenly spaced bristles, which made light work of gliding through our thick hair, whilst banishing all waves and kinks. Hair took just five minutes to straighten and looked very sleek with no frizz. The DAFNI go comes with a thermal cover and thermal bag, so you can pack it immediately after use -

brilliant if you’re on-the-go a lot.

3. Wahl Straightening Brush Perfect for shorter hair Reasons to buy + Great for short hair as well as long + Straight, smooth hair Reasons to avoid - Fiddly button

The Wahl Straightening Brush is neither ugly nor a thing of great beauty but it does feel very good in the hand. We found it very easy to use and achieved a straight, smooth look quickly, in five minutes. Thanks to the brush head shape it made very light work of tucking the ends of my bob under – better than the others – so, we’d recommend this one for shorter hair. The Wahl brush has four different heat settings but as with the Remington brush we don’t recommend the highest heat. We found the lock feature a little fiddly and managed to accidentally turn if off a few times whilst using too. Comes with a bristle guard.

4. Remington Keratin Radiance Heated Brush An excellent choice for long, thick hair Reasons to buy + Straight, smooth results + Good price point Reasons to avoid - Bulky

The Remington Keratin Radiance brush is Futuristic looking, well made and feels good in the hand. It has a large paddle brush style head, which made easy work of providing straight frizz-free tresses in just five minutes. Due to the large brush head it was difficult to style our medium length bob with the ends tucked under as desired – would be an excellent choice for long, thick hair. It heats up in 30 seconds and you can choose from 150, 190 and 230-degree settings – we used the middle one, as we don’t advise styling hair as hot as 230 degrees in case of damage. It doesn’t come with a cap or bag and is perhaps a bit bulky for a handbag anyway. Comes with heat resistant mat.

5. Braun Satin Hair 7 IONTEC Brush A quality polisher that is gentle with hair Reasons to buy + Real bristles are very gentle on hair + Take it anywhere thanks to battery power Reasons to avoid - Will maintain straight hair but not straighten alone

The Braun Satin Hair 7 IONTEC Brush is certainly a good-looking bit of kit – we particularly like the green light when you switch it on. The brush feels good in the hand, much like a quality ‘normal’ brush. The natural bristles feel very gentle on hair, which is a real plus. Rather than straightening hair, this brush is more of a polisher – it tamed frizz and flyaways and smoothed our hair. This is a great product to keep hair you’re already straightened looking tiptop through the day (what it’s been designed for) but not as a straightener replacement. The Braun Satin Hair 7 IONTEC brush is battery rather than mains powered making it a good take everywhere option for touch-ups on the go.